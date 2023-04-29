VERMILLION — Gabby Moser went 3-for-5 with two triples and a double and South Dakota pitchers Clara Edwards and Kori Wedeking allowed just four hits in a doubleheader sweep of St. Thomas Saturday at Nygaard Field. Scores went 7-2 and 3-0.

The wins secured a top four seed for the Coyotes in next month’s Summit League Tournament. They end a five-game skid and improve to 21-23 overall with a 10-6 conference mark. St. Thomas fell to 16-33 overall and 4-12 inside Summit play.

