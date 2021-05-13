The Yankton Fury Fire scored a doubleheader sweep over Norfolk Kelly’s in girls’ softball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Yankton scored five runs in the first on the way to an 8-4 victory.
Lainie Keller went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Kara Klemme and Hannah Christopherson each doubled and singled. Brenna Steele also had two hits. Emma Heine doubled, and Kelsey O’Neill, Jadyn Hubbard and Keyara “Lucky” Mason each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out three in the four-inning contest.
Three different Fire players each had three hits as Yankton claimed the nightcap 10-5.
O’Neill and Klemme each had a double and two singles for Yankton, with O’Neill recording three runs and three RBI. Christopherson had three hits and three RBI. Steele doubled and singled. Keller and Heine each had two hits. Wiese and Hubbard each had a hit in the victory.
Wiese picked up the win.
