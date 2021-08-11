The Yankton Gazelles finished fifth in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament a year ago, despite not having their top player available for most of the season.
This year, with senior Maggie Schaefer back in the lineup, the Gazelles look to finish even higher.
Yankton finished 13-11 in duals a year ago, with Schaefer (9-2) only available for half of those matches. Lauren Gillis, who filled in on flight one singles and doubles for the second half of the season, has graduated, but the rest of the Gazelles lineup returns.
The Gazelles garnered five top-four finishes at last year’s state tournament, led by a runner-up finish from eighth grader Nora Krajewski (24-4) at flight two singles. Eighth grader Sabrina Krajewski (16-13) was third at flight four singles. Freshman Addison Gordon (12-17) placed fourth at flight five singles. Senior Kayla Marsh (12-18) finished third at flight six singles. Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon also teamed up for a runner-up finish at flight three doubles.
Junior Frannie Kouri (6-24) also returns for the Gazelles. Also competing for a varsity position this season is eighth grader Paige Mitzel.
The Gazelles’ players not only return, but have improved immensely, according to head coach Vanessa Rockne.
“All of them have improved tremendously,” she said. “They haven’t just been working this summer, but a lot of them have been utilizing the indoor courts at the archery center.”
Rockne noted that the off-season work isn’t just about skill development.
“It’s also about being around each other, building that team chemistry,” she said.
Several other athletes are in the program, building their skills toward getting their opportunity: junior Ella Hosmer, sophomores Annie Baumann and Presley Sedlacek, freshmen Evelyne Lima-Zapon, Lexus Sherman and Natasha Wells; eighth graders Elise Koller, Kathryn Nelsen, Lillian Poeschl and Meagan Scott; and seventh graders Sienna Cuka, Jade Jere, Kara Koerner and Tori Miller.
Rockne credits several factors to the large roster.
“It’s been a combined effort,” she said. “We have a lot of community support. Mike Briggs has done a great job at getting opportunities for younger kids. Also, the girls do some recruiting themselves.
“It might be one of the biggest teams we’ve had in program history.”
Rockne is hoping experience and depth add up to success.
“Honestly I like to think we could take it all,” she said. “It will be a competitive class this year, but if everything goes our way we could end up on top.”
Yankton opens its 2021 season today (Thursday, facing Milbank and Brookings in a triangular in Brookings. The Gazelles have just three home dates this season, a quadrangular on Aug. 21, a triangular on Sept. 16 and a triangular on Sept. 20.
The state Class A tournament is set for Oct. 4-5 in Sioux Falls.
2021 Schedule
8/12 Brookings Tri. 10 a.m.
(YHS, Brookings, Milbank)
8/17 Vermillion Tri. 11 a.m.
(YHS, Lennox, Vermillion)
8/21 Yankton Quad 9 a.m.
(YHS, R.C. Stevens, St. Thomas More, Watertown)
8/27 Brookings Quad 1 p.m.
(YHS, Aberdeen Central, Brookings, Harrisburg)
8/28 Brookings Jamboree 9 a.m.
(YHS, Aberdeen Roncalli, Huron)
9/3 Mitchell Tri. 2 p.m.
(YHS, Mitchell, Pierre)
9/11 Roosevelt Tri. 9 a.m.
(YHS, Aberdeen Roncalli, S.F. Roosevelt)
9/14 Lincoln Tri. Noon
(YHS, Mitchell, S.F. Lincoln)
9/16 Yankton Quad 10 a.m.
(YHS, R.C. Christian, S.F. Christian, Vermillion)
9/18 Mitchell Quad 9 a.m.
(YHS, Mitchell, S.F. Jefferson, Spearfish)
9/20 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.
(YHS, Brandon Valley, Madison)
9/23 Harrisburg Tri. 11 a.m.
(YHS, Harrisburg, S.F. Washington)
9/28 ESD (Huron) 8 a.m.
10/4-5 State A (Sioux Falls) 9 a.m.
