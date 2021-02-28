DENVER, Colo. – A late Denver goal gave the Pioneers the 1-0 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes on Sunday afternoon at the Denver Soccer Stadium.
The Yotes recorded six shots on the afternoon with three on goal. Senior Maddison Sullivan put two on goal while junior Jordan Centineo placed the other shot on goal. Redshirt-junior Emma Harkleroad faced 14 shots and recorded four saves on the afternoon.
South Dakota had four shots compared to Denver’s seven in the scoreless first half. The second half was similar to the first with neither team putting a goal into the back of the net. That is until the 82nd minute when Denver’s Taylor Wells received a pass at the top of the box and place over the outstretched arms of Harkleroad for the games only score.
The Yotes will be back in action on Friday and Sunday March 5 and 7 in Vermillion as they host Omaha in the home opener at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. Friday’s game is set for 4 p.m. while Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m.
