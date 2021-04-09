SIOUX FALLS — James “Jim” Stout, the second head wrestling coach in Yankton High School history, passed away on Monday in Sioux Falls. He was 82.
Stout, a 1963 Northern State graduate, began his teaching and coaching career in Yankton the fall after his graduation. He coached wrestling and football in Yankton, taking over the program in the 1965-66 season.
In his decade at the helm, the Bucks posted an 80-37-1 record. Stout’s Bucks produced the program’s first two-time state champion, Guy Auld (1967-68), as well as four other state champions. Chip Simonsen, a 1971 state champion for Stout’s Bucks, still ranks fourth in YHS history in career winning percentage (70-10-1, .8642).
Stout left Yankton for Sioux Falls in 1984, and eventually landed in Golden, Colorado, in 1994. In Colorado, he eventually started his own environmental consulting firm, which he owned until retirement in 2016. After retirement, he and his wife, Sheila, moved back to Sioux Falls.
Stout was inducted into the Northern State athletic Hall of Fame in 1994 for football and wrestling. Prior to attending Northern, the Cherry Creek (Denver, Colorado) High School graduate served in the Navy aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard.
In his obituary, the family noted that “Jim has requested no funeral or memorial services, but instead, he wanted everyone to go out for dinner in his honor and have a toast for him!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.