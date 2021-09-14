SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior middle blocker Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Harms, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was selected as the South Dakota Classic MVP following a strong three matches inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center this past weekend.
Harms, honored by the Summit League for the second time in her career, totaled 33 kills and hit .464 over three matches while also accumulating 17 total blocks with six solo blocks and 11 assisted blocks.
She posted eight kills, hit .438 and had five blocks in the opening win over Bradley and added 10 kills, hit .533 and five blocks in a sweep over Central Arkansas. She notched a career-high 15 kills and hit .440 to go with four solo and three assisted blocks in a five-set win over Milwaukee.
“Madison had a great weekend at the South Dakota Classic,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “She has done a great job of being efficient offensively this year and that really showed this weekend.
“She was integral in our success this weekend, both offensively and defensively and I am proud of how she handled the pressure!”
