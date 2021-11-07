SAINT PAUL, Minn. – South Dakota overcame a set one loss to post a four-set Summit League volleyball victory over St. Thomas on Saturday afternoon, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23.
The Coyotes, upping their win streak to five matches, hit over .300 for the fifth straight match with a .384 clip as three players reached double figures in kills in the win.
South Dakota, improving to 15-8 overall, made it all eight straight 15 or more win seasons for head coach Leanne Williamson. More importantly, the Summit League record will stand at 12-2 heading into the final regular season home weekend with Denver, who is tied with the Coyotes for second place, coming in on Thursday and first-place Omaha visiting on Sunday.
St. Thomas, coming out on senior day, hit .400 to win the opening set, much like it did on Friday night in a four-set loss to South Dakota State.
South Dakota responded by hitting .708 in the second set with 19 kills and only two errors while limiting the Tommies to a .185 hitting percentage in the set.
The momentum continued for the Coyotes in set three, hitting .300 while St. Thomas only hit .064.
South Dakota closed out the match in set four, despite giving up an eight-point run to see the set get evened at 23-23, with kills from Sami Slaughter and Madison Harms.
Elizabeth Juhnke had 17 kills while hitting .481 to go with seven digs, two service aces and one assist. Slaughter hit .300 while providing 14 kills and Harms had 12 kills with a .474 hitting clip along with three total blocks.
Madison Jurgens contributed 47 assists, eight digs, two kills and one ace while Lolo Weideman had 16 digs, four assists and one ace.
Aimee Adams and Maddie Wiedenfeld had seven kills apiece for a South Dakota team that produced 59 kills and hit .384 in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.