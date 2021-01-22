MADISON, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield earned a fourth place finish in the 12-team Madison Invitational wrestling tournament, held Friday in Madison, Nebraska.
Columbus Lakeview won the event with 216 points, beating out Logan View (203.5) and Boone Central-Newman Grove (189). For Lakeview, Andon Stenger (120), Kevin Dominguez (132), Logan Jaixen (138) and Landon Ternus (182) won titles.
Crofton-Bloomfield scored 168 points, led by titles from Robbie Fisher (106) and Jared Janssen (220). Tyson Sauser (145) finished second, William Poppe (138) and Ty Tramp (195) placed third, and Hudson Barger (113) and Casey Jeannoutot (152) finished fourth for the squad.
Winner Quad
WINNER — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes downed Parker 50-26 as part of a wrestling quadrangular, hosted by Winner on Friday.
For KWLPG, Iden Myers (113), Kyler Konstanz (120), Chase Varilek (132), Joey Baas (145), Holden Havlik (160), Jayden Kahler (170) and Spencer Hanson (182) won by pin. Geoff Dunkelberger (285) won by pin and Alek Kuchta (106) won by technical fall for Parker.
Philip Area downed KWLPG 35-26, led by pins from Jadyn Coller (126), McCoy Peterson (152) and Jesse Hostutler (182). Spencer Hanson scored a pin for KWLPG.
Winner downed Parker 65-15, led by pins from Karson Keiser (113), Kaleb Osborn (120), Jack Peters (132), Aaron Gilchrist (138), Kaden Keiser (145), Jack Kruger (160), Sam Kruger (160), Joey Cole (182), Preston Norrid (220) and Achilles Willuweit (285). Andrew Even won by pin for Parker.
Also in the event, Winner beat Philip Area 37-25.
ESD MS
WATERTOWN — Yankton finished fifth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Middle School Wrestling Championships, held Friday in Watertown.
Pierre edged Aberdeen Central 218 to 213.5 for top honors. Watertown (127.5), Brandon Valley (115.5) and Yankton (107.5) rounded out the first five.
Yankton was led by titles from Shayce Platte (105), Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn (110) and Jaclyn Kyte (girls’ 130). Body Thurman (120) and Jett Yaggie (girls’ 120) each finished second. Brooks DeLozier (70), Dylan Howe (160), Peyton Eustace (HWT) and Kaydence Schulz (girls’ 85) each placed fourth for Yankton.
