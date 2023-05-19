SIOUX FALLS — A fifth place finish for Yankton in the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Tennis Tournament, which concluded on Friday in Sioux Falls, left Bucks head coach Ryan Hage with mixed emotions.
— Disappointment that Yankton had just two of its nine flights win their final match.
— Optimism that the entire roster will be back next year.
Sioux Falls Lincoln won eight of nine flights to roll to its ninth straight state team title. The Patriots scored 588.5 points, well ahead of runner-up O’Gorman (409.5). Harrisburg (321.5) edged out Sioux Falls Washington (320.5) for third. Yankton scored 231 points in the two-day event, beating out Brandon Valley (206.5).
“Most of our guys finished at or above their seed,” Hage said after the tournament. “The hard part is all those even numbers. When you finish with an even number, you walk off the court with a bad taste in your mouth.”
Only two Bucks finished with odd numbers, winning their final matches.
Junior Miles Krajewski was Yankton’s highest finisher, placing third at flight four singles. He started the day with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to top-seeded Arthur Tao, then edged Watertown’s Justin Remmers in the third place match.
“Miles has been around the block a time or two,” Hage said. “He knows how to compete. He kept himself in matches all week. He should be happy with where he finished.”
Though he was the lowest placer of the Bucks’ six singles player, freshman Ethan Marsh also finished on a positive note, beating Washington’s Austin Sorgdrager 10-4 in the flight six consolation final.
“Ethan has done a lot of different jobs for us this year. He’s been all over the place in our lineup,” Hage said. “He really played his best tennis of the season here at state. I’m very happy with how he played, both in singles and doubles.”
Yankton’s top two flights of singles, sophomore Zachary Briggs at flight one and freshman Harrison Krajewski at flight two, went 0-2 on the day after advancing to semifinals on Thursday. Briggs was swept 6-0, 6-0 by eventual champion Rocky McKenzie of Lincoln in the semis, then dropped a 10-8 decision to O’Gorman’s Alex Mohama for third. Harrison Krajewski dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to eventual champion Drew Gohl of Lincoln in the semifinals, then fell 10-7 to Harrisburg’s Lenny Hammargren for third.
Freshmen Christopher Rockne (flight three) and Jack Pederson (flight five) each placed sixth in singles. Rockne fell to Stevens’ Dayler Segrist 10-2, while Pederson lost to Stevens’ Josh Mueller 10-1.
Two of Yankton’s three doubles teams each finished sixth: Briggs and Harrison Krajewski at flight one and Marsh and Miles Krajewski at flight three. Briggs and Harrison Krajewski bounced Watertown’s Mark Mahowald and Curtis Sneden 10-3 before dropping a 10-8 decision to Harrisburg’s Maverik Ragon and Alexander Rallis. Marsh and Miles Krajewski rolled past Brandon Valley’s Lucas Fogarty and Gavin Stone before dropping a 10-8 decision to Stevens’ Landin Rozzenboom and Isaac Wright.
Rockne and Pederson were ousted from flight two in the fifth place semifinals, dropping a 10-3 decision to Mitchell’s Drake Jerke and Levi Loken.
Hage is hoping those disappointing finishes serve as motivation for a team that returns its entire roster.
“They’re all coming back, and hopefully they’ll come back hungry,” he said. “Hopefully this feeds their fire for an even better 2024.”
