Nora Krajewski
Nora Krajewski finished second at flight one singles as a freshman. She is one of six players returning with state tournament experience for Yankton, which opens the 2023 season today (Friday) in Pierre.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Gazelles will return six players with 2022 state tournament experience, including two who finished second in their respective singles flights, as they begin the 2023 season today (Friday) in Pierre.

The Gazelles are in their first season under Ryan Hage, who adds the girls’ program to his coaching duties while continuing to coach the boys in the spring. While he does not have a senior on the roster, he returns two juniors, three sophomores and a freshman that played at state a year ago.

