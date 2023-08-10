The Yankton Gazelles will return six players with 2022 state tournament experience, including two who finished second in their respective singles flights, as they begin the 2023 season today (Friday) in Pierre.
The Gazelles are in their first season under Ryan Hage, who adds the girls’ program to his coaching duties while continuing to coach the boys in the spring. While he does not have a senior on the roster, he returns two juniors, three sophomores and a freshman that played at state a year ago.
“These girls have been very well coached previously by Vanessa (Rockne) and Coach (Mike) Briggs,” Hage said. “I’m just really excited to hopefully continue on with the tremendous work that they’ve done previously.”
Yankton’s depth begins with two of the top singles players in the state. Sophomore Nora Krajewski went 24-3 and finished second at flight one singles, while sophomore Sabrina Krajewski went 25-3 and finished second at flight two. The two entered state as the top seed at flight one doubles and finished sixth.
“It’s just an unbelievably wonderful situation having these girls for leadership at the top,” Hage said. “They are the backbone of the program right now.”
Junior Addison Gordon went 12-3 at flight five singles, finishing sixth at state.
“She’s looking phenomenal right now,” Hage said. “She’s going to do nothing but continue to build confidence in her strokes and in her in her play.”
Junior Evelyne Lima-Zapon went 8-3 at flight six singles, finishing sixth at state. She and Gordon won the consolation title at flight three doubles.
Sophomore Meagan Scott saw time at multiple flights during the season, then was a substitute playing at flight three singles at state. Freshman Karelyn Koerner also played at multiple flights during the season, then played at flight two doubles at state.
The team will be without sophomore Paige Mitzel, who played flight three singles and flight two doubles, to start the season due to injury.
The Gazelles finished fifth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference and seventh in Class AA a year ago. Hage is hoping the team is motivated to improve on those showings.
“I think they are chomping at the bit to get out and kind of showcase themselves and what they can do,” he said. “I’m fairly confident that they’re playing at a high level.”
The Gazelles face Pierre and Rapid City Central today (Friday) to open the season. Yankton will have four home dates, all triangulars or quadrangulars: Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21.
The ESD championships, now a two-day event, will be Sept. 25-26 in Pierre. State is set for Oct. 5-6 in Sioux Falls.
Aug. 11 Pierre Tri. 1 p.m.
(vs. Pierre, 1 p.m.; vs. R.C. Central, 4 p.m.)
Aug. 15 Vermillion Tri. 11 a.m.
(vs. Lennox, 1 p.m.; vs. Vermillion, 3 p.m.)
Aug. 17 Br. Valley Quad. 10 a.m.
(vs. Watertown, 10 a.m.; Stevens, 2:30 p.m.)
Aug. 25 Brookings Quad 11 a.m.
(vs. Harrisburg, 11 a.m.; vs. Brookings, 1:30 p.m.; vs. Aberdeen Central, 4 p.m.)
Aug. 26 Brookings Jam. 11:30 a.m.
(vs. Roncalli, 11:30 a.m.; vs. Huron, 2 p.m.)
Aug. 29 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.
(vs. Br. Valley, 11 a.m.; vs. O’Gorman, 3 p.m.)
Sept. 1 Mitchell Quad 12:30 p.m.
(vs. Madison, 12:30 p.m.; vs. Mitchell, 3 p.m.)
Sept. 8 at S.F. Roosevelt noon
Sept. 12 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.
(vs. Mitchell, 11 a.m.; vs. S.F. Lincoln, 4 p.m.)
Sept. 14 Yankton Quad 10 a.m.
(R.C. Christian, 10 a.m.; S.F. Christian, 4 p.m.)
Sept. 16 Mitchell Quad 9 a.m.
(vs. S.F. Jefferson, 9 a.m.; vs. Spearfish, noon)
Sept. 21 Yankton Tri. 10 a.m.
(Washington, 10 a.m.; Harrisburg, 4 p.m.)
Oct. 5-6 State AA (Sioux Falls)
