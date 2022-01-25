BASKETBALL

BIG EAST GIRLS’ TOURN.

FIRST ROUND, Jan. 27

At Parker

No. 4 Beresford vs. No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Flandreau vs. No. 8 Parker, 7:30 p.m.

At Chester

No. 2 Sioux Valley vs. No. 7 Baltic, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Garretson vs. No. 6 Chester Area, 7:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND, Jan. 28

At Parker

Beresford/MCM loser vs. Flandreau/Parker loser, 6 p.m.

Beresford/MCM winner vs. Flandreau/Parker winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Chester

SV/Baltic loser vs. Garretson/Chester loser, 6 p.m.

SV/Baltic winner vs. Garretson/Chester winner, 7:30 p.m.

FINAL ROUND, Jan. 29 at Baltic

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 2 p.m.

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 3:30 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

DAKOTA XII-NEC CLASH

Jan. 29 at Madison

Auxiliary Gym

11-SEEDS: Sisseton vs. Tri-Valley, 11:45 a.m.

10-SEEDS: Webster Area vs. Canton, 1:15 p.m.

9-SEEDS: Redfield vs. Madison, 2:45 p.m.

8-SEEDS: Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Dell Rapids, 4:15 p.m.

7-SEEDS: Milbank vs. Vermillion, 5:45 p.m.

Main Gym

6-SEEDS: Hamlin vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 11 a.m.

5-SEEDS: Clark-Willow Lake vs. Tea Area, 12:30 p.m.

4-SEEDS: Parkston vs. West Central, 2 p.m.

3-SEEDS: Deuel vs. S.F. Christian, 3:30 p.m.

2-SEEDS: Groton Area vs. Lennox, 5 p.m.

1-SEEDS: Lakota Tech vs. Dakota Valley, 6:30 p.m.

MID-STATE CONF. GIRLS’ TOURN.

PLAY-IN, Jan. 29

No. 9 O’Neill at No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS, Jan. 31

At Guardian Angels

No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. O’Neill/HCC winner, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Wayne vs. No. 5 Battle Creek, 7:45 p.m.

At Crofton

No. 3 Pierce vs. No. 6 Norfolk Catholic, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Crofton vs. No. 7 Boone Central, 7:45 p.m.

SECOND ROUND, Feb. 3

Semifinals at Wayne

GACC/HCC/O’Neill winner vs. Wayne/Battle Creek winner, 6 p.m.

Pierce/NC winner vs. Crofton/Boone Central winner, 7:45 p.m.

Consolation at Pierce

GACC/HCC/O’Neill loser vs. Wayne/Battle Creek loser, 6 p.m.

Pierce/NC loser vs. Crofton/Boone Central loser, 7:45 p.m.

FINAL ROUND, Feb. 5 at Wayne

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10 a.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

MID-STATE CONF. BOYS’ TOURN.

PLAY-IN, Jan. 29

No. 9 Guardian Angels Central Catholic at No. 8 Crofton, TBA

QUARTERFINALS, Feb. 1

At Norfolk Catholic

No. 1 Norfolk Catholic vs. GACC/Crofton winner, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 5 Boone Central, 7:45 p.m.

At Wayne

No. 3 O’Neill vs. No. 6 Pierce, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Wayne vs. No. 7 Battle Creek, 7:45 p.m.

SECOND ROUND, Feb. 4

Semifinals at Wayne

NC/GACC/Crofton winner vs. HCC/Boone Central winner, 6 p.m.

O’Neill/Pierce winner vs. Wayne/Battle Creek winner, 7:45 p.m.

Consolation at Pierce

NC/GACC/Crofton loser vs. HCC/Boone Central loser, 6 p.m.

O’Neill/Pierce loser vs. Wayne/Battle Creek loser, 7:45 p.m.

FINAL ROUND, Feb. 5 at Wayne

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11:45 a.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3:15 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. GIRLS’

FIRST ROUND, Jan. 29

At Stuart

No. 7 Stuart vs. No. 10 Boyd County, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Chambers-Wheeler Central vs. No. 9 Santee, 5 p.m.

At Springview

No. 5 North Central vs. No. 12 Neligh-Oakdale, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Summerland vs. No. 11 West Holt, 5 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS, Jan. 31

At O’Neill St. Mary’s

No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. CWC/Santee winner, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Elgin Public-Pope John vs. NC/NO winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Niobrara

No. 2 Niobrara-Verdigre vs. Stuart/BC winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Elkhorn Valley vs. Summerland/WH winner, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS, Feb. 3 at Bassett

OSM/CWC/Santee winner vs. EPPJ/NC/NO winner, 5 p.m.

NV/Stuart/BC winner vs. EV/Summerland/WH winner, 6:30 p.m.

FINAL ROUND, Feb. 5 at Atkinson

CONSOLATION: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. BOYS

FIRST ROUND, Jan. 29

At Springview

No. 8 Summerland vs. No. 9 Neligh-Oakdale, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 North Central vs. No. 11 Boyd County, 6:30 p.m.

At Stuart

No. 7 West Holt vs. No. 10 Niobrara-Verdigre, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Santee vs. No. 12 Chambers-Wheeler Central, 6:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS, Feb. 1

At O’Neill St. Mary’s

No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. Summerland/NO winner, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee/CWC winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Stuart

No. 2 Stuart vs. WH/NV winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Elgin Public-Pope John vs. NC/BC winner, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS, Feb. 3 at Bassett

OSM/Summerland/NO winner vs. EV/Santee/CWC winner, 2 p.m.

Stuart/WH/NV winner vs. EPPJ/NC/BC winner, 3:30 p.m.

FINAL ROUND, Feb. 5 at Atkinson

CONSOLATION: Semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

LEWIS & CLARK CONF. BOYS

LEWIS TOURN.

FIRST ROUND, Jan. 31

At Wynot

No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. No. 5 Wausa, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Wynot vs. No. 8 Homer, 7:30 p.m.

At Wakefield

No. 3 Walthill vs. No. 6 Winnebago, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Wakefield vs. No. 7 Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND, Feb. 3

Semifinals at High Seed

Wynot/Homer winner vs. LCC/Wausa winner, 6 p.m.

Wakefield/HN winner vs. Walthill/Winnebago winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation at High Seed

Wynot/Homer loser vs. LCC/Wausa loser, 6 p.m.

Wakefield/HN loser vs. Walthill/Winnebago loser, 7:30 p.m.

PLACING ROUND, Feb. 5 at Hartington

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 5:30 p.m.

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, Feb. 7 at Wayne

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

CLARK TOURN.

FIRST ROUND, Jan. 31

At Bloomfield

No. 12 Tri County Northeast vs. No. 13 Creighton, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Bloomfield vs. No. 16 Winside, 7:30 p.m.

At Plainview

No. 11 Ponca vs. No. 14 Randolph, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Plainview vs. No. 15 Osmond, 7:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND, Feb. 3

Semifinals at High Seed

Bloomfield/Winside winner vs. TCN/Creighton winner, 6 p.m.

Plainview/Osmond winner vs. Ponca/Randolph winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation at High Seed

Bloomfield/Winside loser vs. TCN/Creighton loser, 6 p.m.

Plainview/Osmond loser vs. Ponca/Randolph loser, 7:30 p.m.

FINAL ROUND, Feb. 5

Consolation at High Seed

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 6 p.m.

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7:30 p.m.

Winner’s Bracket at High Seed

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

LEWIS & CLARK CONF. GIRLS

LEWIS TOURN.

FIRST ROUND, Jan. 29

At Ponca

No. 4 Plainview vs. No. 5 Creighton, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Ponca vs. No. 8 Osmond, 7:30 p.m.

At Wynot

No. 3 Wakefield vs. No. 6 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Wynot vs. No. 7 Homer, 7:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND, Feb. 1

Semifinals at High Seed

Ponca/Osmond winner vs. Plainview/Creighton winner, 6 p.m.

Wynot/Homer winner vs. Wakefield/LCC winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation at High Seed

Ponca/Osmond loser vs. Plainview/Creighton loser, 6 p.m.

Wynot/Homer loser vs. Wakefield/LCC loser, 7:30 p.m.

PLACING ROUND, Feb. 4 at Hartington

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 5:30 p.m.

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, Feb. 7 at Wayne

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CLARK TOURN.

FIRST ROUND, Jan. 29

At Bloomfield

No. 12 Winside vs. No. 13 Hartington-Newcastle, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Bloomfield vs. No. 16 Walthill, 7:30 p.m.

At Allen

No. 11 Wausa vs. No. 14 Randolph, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Tri County Northeast vs. No. 15 Winnebago, 7:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND, Feb. 1

Semifinals at High Seed

Bloomfield/Walthill winner vs. Winside/HN winner, 6 p.m.

TCN/Winnebago winner vs. Wausa/Randolph winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation at High Seed

Bloomfield/Walthill loser vs. Winside/HN loser, 6 p.m.

TCN/Winnebago loser vs. Wausa/Randolph loser, 7:30 p.m.

FINAL ROUND, Feb. 4

Consolation at High Seed

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 6 p.m.

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7:30 p.m.

Winner’s Bracket at High Seed

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Central 50, Pierre 35

Belle Fourche 65, Lemmon 51

Bon Homme 50, Kimball/White Lake 44

Brandon Valley 50, Brookings 40

Britton-Hecla 61, Leola/Frederick 44

Canistota 58, Chester 51

Canton 67, Tri-Valley 39

Castlewood 62, Colman-Egan 35

Centerville 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42

Chamberlain 47, Madison 44

Dell Rapids 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 57

Dell Rapids St. Mary 81, Deubrook 62

Deuel 60, Milbank 54

Elk Point-Jefferson 62, Sisseton 36

Flandreau 75, Garretson 46

Florence/Henry 57, Arlington 40

Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Bridgewater-Emery 44

Gayville-Volin 62, Menno 37

Hamlin 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 23

Hanson 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48

Harding County 67, Hulett, Wyo. 35

Herreid/Selby Area 52, Aberdeen Christian 36

Highmore-Harrold 59, James Valley Christian 53

Hot Springs 49, Wall 38

Little Wound 74, Pine Ridge 64

Lyman 64, Jones County 44

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Baltic 42

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 73, Wagner 53

New Underwood 73, Newell 32

Parker 59, Irene-Wakonda 31

Platte-Geddes 67, Parkston 55

Potter County 73, Faith 72

Redfield 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 39

Stanley County 55, Sully Buttes 35

Tea Area 61, Sioux Falls Christian 48

Timber Lake 58, Kadoka Area 55

Watertown 59, Huron 44

Webster 60, Waverly-South Shore 46

West Central 62, Vermillion 58

Winner 64, Todd County 48

Wolsey-Wessington 79, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

McLaughlin vs. Mobridge-Pollock, ppd.

TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 44, Pierre 28

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Wessington Springs 38

Avon 53, Burke 35

Bon Homme 62, Kimball/White Lake 54

Boyd County, Neb. 57, Colome 19

Brandon Valley 63, Brookings 30

Castlewood 55, Colman-Egan 30

Centerville 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33

DeSmet 64, Sioux Valley 55, OT

Dell Rapids 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 46

Faulkton 60, Northwestern 44

Florence/Henry 55, Arlington 38

Gayville-Volin 57, Menno 42

Gregory 68, Stanley County 36

Hamlin 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Hanson 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Aberdeen Christian 36

Hill City 52, Sturgis Brown 43

Irene-Wakonda 59, Parker 27

Langford 51, Great Plains Lutheran 48

Leola/Frederick 31, Britton-Hecla 30

Milbank 45, Deuel 28

Mitchell 46, Harrisburg 42

Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 41

Rapid City Christian 70, Custer 52

Red Cloud 60, Douglas 26

Redfield 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 26

Scotland 43, Alcester-Hudson 41

Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Tea Area 34

Sioux Falls Washington 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49

Sisseton 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

St. Thomas More 50, Spearfish 25

Tri-Valley 53, Canton 45

Wagner 48, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40

Watertown 47, Huron 43

West Central 63, Vermillion 49

Wolsey-Wessington 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clark/Willow Lake vs. Tiospa Zina Tribal, ppd.

Timber Lake vs. Bison, ppd.

TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Amherst 85, Hi-Line 46

Auburn 60, Falls City 28

Blue Hill 62, Lawrence-Nelson 41

Boyd County 53, Spalding Academy 34

Burwell 93, Palmer 14

Centura 53, St. Paul 51

Clarkson/Leigh 67, Wisner-Pilger 44

Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 40

Fairbury 54, Sandy Creek 45

Freeman 49, Elmwood-Murdock 28

Grand Island 49, Bellevue East 47

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Ponca 44

Holyoke, Colo. 71, Perkins County 56

Howells/Dodge 59, Battle Creek 35

Humphrey St. Francis 58, St. Edward 25

Kearney 70, Omaha Central 42

Kearney 70, Omaha Northwest 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Osmond 50

Leyton 62, Banner County 12

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 45, Morrill 38

Loomis 79, Franklin 40

Malcolm 53, Johnson County Central 50

Mead 60, David City 33

Milford 61, Sutton 23

Millard West 74, Omaha Burke 64

Neligh-Oakdale 48, West Holt 45

Niobrara/Verdigre 65, CWC 51

North Bend Central 68, Madison 50

O’Neill 57, Norfolk Catholic 54

Omaha Bryan 59, Elkhorn Mount Michael 56

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-LaVista South 46

Omaha Skutt Catholic 56, Lincoln Pius X 51

Omaha Westside 68, Elkhorn South 54

Papillion-LaVista 53, Millard South 51

Pawnee City 94, Lewiston 31

Pender 62, Tri County Northeast 53, OT

Ravenna 40, Elm Creek 34

Red Cloud 43, Heartland Lutheran 34

Shelton 75, Overton 67

Silver Lake 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 29

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 51, Homer 41

St. Mary’s 80, Creighton 35

Stanton 72, Twin River 29

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56, Ansley-Litchfield 53

Superior 42, Deshler 20

Sutherland 51, Creek Valley 27

Winnebago 74, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 49

Wood River 67, Ord 46

Centennial Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Grand Island Central Catholic 51, Bishop Neumann 34

Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Archbishop Bergan 26

Omaha Concordia 68, Lincoln Christian 38

Central Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Adams Central 53, Holdrege 35

Aurora 64, Grand Island Northwest 52, 2OT

Seward 50, Crete 45

York 72, Lexington 40

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34, McCool Junction 31

Nebraska Lutheran 49, Shelby/Rising City 44

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Bennington 49, Norris 43

Waverly 44, Elkhorn 39

NCC Conference Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood 76, Raymond Central 41

Douglas County West 41, Arlington 38, OT

Fort Calhoun 59, Syracuse 45

Louisville 50, Yutan 32

RPAC Conference Tournament

Consolation

East Division

Southern Valley 46, Alma 36

West Division

Maxwell 48, Wauneta-Palisade 37

Semifinal

East Division

Bertrand 59, Cambridge 54

Medicine Valley 63, Southwest 24

West Division

Dundy County-Stratton 71, Maywood-Hayes Center 46

TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Amherst 73, Hi-Line 30

Ansley-Litchfield 47, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43

Auburn 51, Falls City 35

Battle Creek 51, Howells/Dodge 44

Blue Hill 49, Lawrence-Nelson 36

Boyd County 57, Colome, S.D. 19

Bridgeport 78, Sioux County 30

Burwell 70, Palmer 26

Centennial 43, Fillmore Central 37

Central Valley 64, Riverside 18

Chase County 49, Haxtun, Colo. 25

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Wisner-Pilger 36

David City 47, Mead 27

Doniphan-Trumbull 43, Arcadia-Loup City 27

Elkhorn Valley 40, Summerland 28

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Freeman 25

Fairbury 44, Sandy Creek 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 41, Southern 28

Franklin 54, Loomis 26

Fremont 49, Lincoln Southwest 45

Fullerton 87, Elba 39

Hastings 61, Grand Island 23

Hemingford 36, Crawford 32

Holyoke, Colo. 69, Perkins County 34

Homer 59, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 33

Humphrey St. Francis 54, St. Edward 7

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47, Oakland-Craig 39

Lewiston 48, Pawnee City 12

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 46, Morrill 15

Malcolm 57, Johnson County Central 32

Millard South 78, Papillion-LaVista 53

Millard West 60, Omaha Burke 39

Nebraska Christian 51, Heartland 31

Niobrara/Verdigre 60, CWC 39

North Bend Central 62, Madison 5

O’Neill 49, Norfolk Catholic 44

Omaha Duchesne Academy 61, Omaha Roncalli 50

Omaha Mercy 49, Tekamah-Herman 20

Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Lincoln Pius X 39

Ord 71, Wood River 58

Osmond 38, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 35

Papillion-LaVista South 66, Omaha Marian 43

Pender 51, Tri County Northeast 38

Pierce 44, West Point-Beemer 39

Ponca 47, Hartington Cedar Catholic 38

Prairie, Colo. 63, Potter-Dix 43

Ravenna 56, Elm Creek 30

Red Cloud 39, Heartland Lutheran 36

Shelton 51, Overton 30

Silver Lake 40, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

St. Paul 40, Centura 29

Stanton 61, Twin River 21

Sterling 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 45

Superior 40, Deshler 24

Sutherland 61, Creek Valley 24

Sutton 51, Milford 38

Thayer Central def. Tri County, forfeit

Centennial Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Columbus Scotus 48, Archbishop Bergan 32

Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Kearney Catholic 39

Lincoln Lutheran 28, Bishop Neumann 14

Central Conference Tournament

Aurora 33, Columbus Lakeview 29

Grand Island Northwest 48, Holdrege 27

Seward 44, Adams Central 42

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, McCool Junction 21

Exeter/Milligan 39, Osceola 29

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Semifinal

College View Academy 33, Omaha Christian Academy 30

Elkhorn North 58, Elkhorn 21

Norris 37, Bennington 36

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33

MNAC Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Anselmo-Merna 68, Sandhills Valley 26

Mullen 49, Twin Loup 47

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Nebraska City 54, Platteview 26

Ralston 48, Plattsmouth 41

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.