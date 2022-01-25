BASKETBALL
BIG EAST GIRLS’ TOURN.
FIRST ROUND, Jan. 27
At Parker
No. 4 Beresford vs. No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Flandreau vs. No. 8 Parker, 7:30 p.m.
At Chester
No. 2 Sioux Valley vs. No. 7 Baltic, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Garretson vs. No. 6 Chester Area, 7:30 p.m.
SECOND ROUND, Jan. 28
At Parker
Beresford/MCM loser vs. Flandreau/Parker loser, 6 p.m.
Beresford/MCM winner vs. Flandreau/Parker winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Chester
SV/Baltic loser vs. Garretson/Chester loser, 6 p.m.
SV/Baltic winner vs. Garretson/Chester winner, 7:30 p.m.
FINAL ROUND, Jan. 29 at Baltic
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 2 p.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 3:30 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
DAKOTA XII-NEC CLASH
Jan. 29 at Madison
Auxiliary Gym
11-SEEDS: Sisseton vs. Tri-Valley, 11:45 a.m.
10-SEEDS: Webster Area vs. Canton, 1:15 p.m.
9-SEEDS: Redfield vs. Madison, 2:45 p.m.
8-SEEDS: Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Dell Rapids, 4:15 p.m.
7-SEEDS: Milbank vs. Vermillion, 5:45 p.m.
Main Gym
6-SEEDS: Hamlin vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 11 a.m.
5-SEEDS: Clark-Willow Lake vs. Tea Area, 12:30 p.m.
4-SEEDS: Parkston vs. West Central, 2 p.m.
3-SEEDS: Deuel vs. S.F. Christian, 3:30 p.m.
2-SEEDS: Groton Area vs. Lennox, 5 p.m.
1-SEEDS: Lakota Tech vs. Dakota Valley, 6:30 p.m.
MID-STATE CONF. GIRLS’ TOURN.
PLAY-IN, Jan. 29
No. 9 O’Neill at No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS, Jan. 31
At Guardian Angels
No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. O’Neill/HCC winner, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Wayne vs. No. 5 Battle Creek, 7:45 p.m.
At Crofton
No. 3 Pierce vs. No. 6 Norfolk Catholic, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Crofton vs. No. 7 Boone Central, 7:45 p.m.
SECOND ROUND, Feb. 3
Semifinals at Wayne
GACC/HCC/O’Neill winner vs. Wayne/Battle Creek winner, 6 p.m.
Pierce/NC winner vs. Crofton/Boone Central winner, 7:45 p.m.
Consolation at Pierce
GACC/HCC/O’Neill loser vs. Wayne/Battle Creek loser, 6 p.m.
Pierce/NC loser vs. Crofton/Boone Central loser, 7:45 p.m.
FINAL ROUND, Feb. 5 at Wayne
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
MID-STATE CONF. BOYS’ TOURN.
PLAY-IN, Jan. 29
No. 9 Guardian Angels Central Catholic at No. 8 Crofton, TBA
QUARTERFINALS, Feb. 1
At Norfolk Catholic
No. 1 Norfolk Catholic vs. GACC/Crofton winner, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 5 Boone Central, 7:45 p.m.
At Wayne
No. 3 O’Neill vs. No. 6 Pierce, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Wayne vs. No. 7 Battle Creek, 7:45 p.m.
SECOND ROUND, Feb. 4
Semifinals at Wayne
NC/GACC/Crofton winner vs. HCC/Boone Central winner, 6 p.m.
O’Neill/Pierce winner vs. Wayne/Battle Creek winner, 7:45 p.m.
Consolation at Pierce
NC/GACC/Crofton loser vs. HCC/Boone Central loser, 6 p.m.
O’Neill/Pierce loser vs. Wayne/Battle Creek loser, 7:45 p.m.
FINAL ROUND, Feb. 5 at Wayne
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11:45 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3:15 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. GIRLS’
FIRST ROUND, Jan. 29
At Stuart
No. 7 Stuart vs. No. 10 Boyd County, 3:30 p.m.
No. 8 Chambers-Wheeler Central vs. No. 9 Santee, 5 p.m.
At Springview
No. 5 North Central vs. No. 12 Neligh-Oakdale, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Summerland vs. No. 11 West Holt, 5 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS, Jan. 31
At O’Neill St. Mary’s
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. CWC/Santee winner, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Elgin Public-Pope John vs. NC/NO winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Niobrara
No. 2 Niobrara-Verdigre vs. Stuart/BC winner, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Elkhorn Valley vs. Summerland/WH winner, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS, Feb. 3 at Bassett
OSM/CWC/Santee winner vs. EPPJ/NC/NO winner, 5 p.m.
NV/Stuart/BC winner vs. EV/Summerland/WH winner, 6:30 p.m.
FINAL ROUND, Feb. 5 at Atkinson
CONSOLATION: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. BOYS
FIRST ROUND, Jan. 29
At Springview
No. 8 Summerland vs. No. 9 Neligh-Oakdale, 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 North Central vs. No. 11 Boyd County, 6:30 p.m.
At Stuart
No. 7 West Holt vs. No. 10 Niobrara-Verdigre, 2 p.m.
No. 5 Santee vs. No. 12 Chambers-Wheeler Central, 6:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS, Feb. 1
At O’Neill St. Mary’s
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. Summerland/NO winner, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee/CWC winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Stuart
No. 2 Stuart vs. WH/NV winner, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Elgin Public-Pope John vs. NC/BC winner, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS, Feb. 3 at Bassett
OSM/Summerland/NO winner vs. EV/Santee/CWC winner, 2 p.m.
Stuart/WH/NV winner vs. EPPJ/NC/BC winner, 3:30 p.m.
FINAL ROUND, Feb. 5 at Atkinson
CONSOLATION: Semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
LEWIS & CLARK CONF. BOYS
LEWIS TOURN.
FIRST ROUND, Jan. 31
At Wynot
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. No. 5 Wausa, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Wynot vs. No. 8 Homer, 7:30 p.m.
At Wakefield
No. 3 Walthill vs. No. 6 Winnebago, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Wakefield vs. No. 7 Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30 p.m.
SECOND ROUND, Feb. 3
Semifinals at High Seed
Wynot/Homer winner vs. LCC/Wausa winner, 6 p.m.
Wakefield/HN winner vs. Walthill/Winnebago winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation at High Seed
Wynot/Homer loser vs. LCC/Wausa loser, 6 p.m.
Wakefield/HN loser vs. Walthill/Winnebago loser, 7:30 p.m.
PLACING ROUND, Feb. 5 at Hartington
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 5:30 p.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 8:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP, Feb. 7 at Wayne
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
CLARK TOURN.
FIRST ROUND, Jan. 31
At Bloomfield
No. 12 Tri County Northeast vs. No. 13 Creighton, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Bloomfield vs. No. 16 Winside, 7:30 p.m.
At Plainview
No. 11 Ponca vs. No. 14 Randolph, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Plainview vs. No. 15 Osmond, 7:30 p.m.
SECOND ROUND, Feb. 3
Semifinals at High Seed
Bloomfield/Winside winner vs. TCN/Creighton winner, 6 p.m.
Plainview/Osmond winner vs. Ponca/Randolph winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation at High Seed
Bloomfield/Winside loser vs. TCN/Creighton loser, 6 p.m.
Plainview/Osmond loser vs. Ponca/Randolph loser, 7:30 p.m.
FINAL ROUND, Feb. 5
Consolation at High Seed
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 6 p.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7:30 p.m.
Winner’s Bracket at High Seed
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
LEWIS & CLARK CONF. GIRLS
LEWIS TOURN.
FIRST ROUND, Jan. 29
At Ponca
No. 4 Plainview vs. No. 5 Creighton, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Ponca vs. No. 8 Osmond, 7:30 p.m.
At Wynot
No. 3 Wakefield vs. No. 6 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Wynot vs. No. 7 Homer, 7:30 p.m.
SECOND ROUND, Feb. 1
Semifinals at High Seed
Ponca/Osmond winner vs. Plainview/Creighton winner, 6 p.m.
Wynot/Homer winner vs. Wakefield/LCC winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation at High Seed
Ponca/Osmond loser vs. Plainview/Creighton loser, 6 p.m.
Wynot/Homer loser vs. Wakefield/LCC loser, 7:30 p.m.
PLACING ROUND, Feb. 4 at Hartington
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 5:30 p.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 8:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP, Feb. 7 at Wayne
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CLARK TOURN.
FIRST ROUND, Jan. 29
At Bloomfield
No. 12 Winside vs. No. 13 Hartington-Newcastle, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Bloomfield vs. No. 16 Walthill, 7:30 p.m.
At Allen
No. 11 Wausa vs. No. 14 Randolph, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Tri County Northeast vs. No. 15 Winnebago, 7:30 p.m.
SECOND ROUND, Feb. 1
Semifinals at High Seed
Bloomfield/Walthill winner vs. Winside/HN winner, 6 p.m.
TCN/Winnebago winner vs. Wausa/Randolph winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation at High Seed
Bloomfield/Walthill loser vs. Winside/HN loser, 6 p.m.
TCN/Winnebago loser vs. Wausa/Randolph loser, 7:30 p.m.
FINAL ROUND, Feb. 4
Consolation at High Seed
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 6 p.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7:30 p.m.
Winner’s Bracket at High Seed
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Central 50, Pierre 35
Belle Fourche 65, Lemmon 51
Bon Homme 50, Kimball/White Lake 44
Brandon Valley 50, Brookings 40
Britton-Hecla 61, Leola/Frederick 44
Canistota 58, Chester 51
Canton 67, Tri-Valley 39
Castlewood 62, Colman-Egan 35
Centerville 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Chamberlain 47, Madison 44
Dell Rapids 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 57
Dell Rapids St. Mary 81, Deubrook 62
Deuel 60, Milbank 54
Elk Point-Jefferson 62, Sisseton 36
Flandreau 75, Garretson 46
Florence/Henry 57, Arlington 40
Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Bridgewater-Emery 44
Gayville-Volin 62, Menno 37
Hamlin 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 23
Hanson 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48
Harding County 67, Hulett, Wyo. 35
Herreid/Selby Area 52, Aberdeen Christian 36
Highmore-Harrold 59, James Valley Christian 53
Hot Springs 49, Wall 38
Little Wound 74, Pine Ridge 64
Lyman 64, Jones County 44
McCook Central/Montrose 59, Baltic 42
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 73, Wagner 53
New Underwood 73, Newell 32
Parker 59, Irene-Wakonda 31
Platte-Geddes 67, Parkston 55
Potter County 73, Faith 72
Redfield 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 39
Stanley County 55, Sully Buttes 35
Tea Area 61, Sioux Falls Christian 48
Timber Lake 58, Kadoka Area 55
Watertown 59, Huron 44
Webster 60, Waverly-South Shore 46
West Central 62, Vermillion 58
Winner 64, Todd County 48
Wolsey-Wessington 79, Sunshine Bible Academy 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McLaughlin vs. Mobridge-Pollock, ppd.
TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 44, Pierre 28
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Wessington Springs 38
Avon 53, Burke 35
Bon Homme 62, Kimball/White Lake 54
Boyd County, Neb. 57, Colome 19
Brandon Valley 63, Brookings 30
Castlewood 55, Colman-Egan 30
Centerville 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33
DeSmet 64, Sioux Valley 55, OT
Dell Rapids 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 46
Faulkton 60, Northwestern 44
Florence/Henry 55, Arlington 38
Gayville-Volin 57, Menno 42
Gregory 68, Stanley County 36
Hamlin 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Hanson 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Aberdeen Christian 36
Hill City 52, Sturgis Brown 43
Irene-Wakonda 59, Parker 27
Langford 51, Great Plains Lutheran 48
Leola/Frederick 31, Britton-Hecla 30
Milbank 45, Deuel 28
Mitchell 46, Harrisburg 42
Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 41
Rapid City Christian 70, Custer 52
Red Cloud 60, Douglas 26
Redfield 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 26
Scotland 43, Alcester-Hudson 41
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Tea Area 34
Sioux Falls Washington 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49
Sisseton 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
St. Thomas More 50, Spearfish 25
Tri-Valley 53, Canton 45
Wagner 48, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40
Watertown 47, Huron 43
West Central 63, Vermillion 49
Wolsey-Wessington 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Clark/Willow Lake vs. Tiospa Zina Tribal, ppd.
Timber Lake vs. Bison, ppd.
TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Amherst 85, Hi-Line 46
Auburn 60, Falls City 28
Blue Hill 62, Lawrence-Nelson 41
Boyd County 53, Spalding Academy 34
Burwell 93, Palmer 14
Centura 53, St. Paul 51
Clarkson/Leigh 67, Wisner-Pilger 44
Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 40
Fairbury 54, Sandy Creek 45
Freeman 49, Elmwood-Murdock 28
Grand Island 49, Bellevue East 47
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Ponca 44
Holyoke, Colo. 71, Perkins County 56
Howells/Dodge 59, Battle Creek 35
Humphrey St. Francis 58, St. Edward 25
Kearney 70, Omaha Central 42
Kearney 70, Omaha Northwest 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Osmond 50
Leyton 62, Banner County 12
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 45, Morrill 38
Loomis 79, Franklin 40
Malcolm 53, Johnson County Central 50
Mead 60, David City 33
Milford 61, Sutton 23
Millard West 74, Omaha Burke 64
Neligh-Oakdale 48, West Holt 45
Niobrara/Verdigre 65, CWC 51
North Bend Central 68, Madison 50
O’Neill 57, Norfolk Catholic 54
Omaha Bryan 59, Elkhorn Mount Michael 56
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-LaVista South 46
Omaha Skutt Catholic 56, Lincoln Pius X 51
Omaha Westside 68, Elkhorn South 54
Papillion-LaVista 53, Millard South 51
Pawnee City 94, Lewiston 31
Pender 62, Tri County Northeast 53, OT
Ravenna 40, Elm Creek 34
Red Cloud 43, Heartland Lutheran 34
Shelton 75, Overton 67
Silver Lake 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 29
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 51, Homer 41
St. Mary’s 80, Creighton 35
Stanton 72, Twin River 29
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56, Ansley-Litchfield 53
Superior 42, Deshler 20
Sutherland 51, Creek Valley 27
Winnebago 74, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 49
Wood River 67, Ord 46
Centennial Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Grand Island Central Catholic 51, Bishop Neumann 34
Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Archbishop Bergan 26
Omaha Concordia 68, Lincoln Christian 38
Central Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Adams Central 53, Holdrege 35
Aurora 64, Grand Island Northwest 52, 2OT
Seward 50, Crete 45
York 72, Lexington 40
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34, McCool Junction 31
Nebraska Lutheran 49, Shelby/Rising City 44
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bennington 49, Norris 43
Waverly 44, Elkhorn 39
NCC Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 76, Raymond Central 41
Douglas County West 41, Arlington 38, OT
Fort Calhoun 59, Syracuse 45
Louisville 50, Yutan 32
RPAC Conference Tournament
Consolation
East Division
Southern Valley 46, Alma 36
West Division
Maxwell 48, Wauneta-Palisade 37
Semifinal
East Division
Bertrand 59, Cambridge 54
Medicine Valley 63, Southwest 24
West Division
Dundy County-Stratton 71, Maywood-Hayes Center 46
TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Amherst 73, Hi-Line 30
Ansley-Litchfield 47, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43
Auburn 51, Falls City 35
Battle Creek 51, Howells/Dodge 44
Blue Hill 49, Lawrence-Nelson 36
Boyd County 57, Colome, S.D. 19
Bridgeport 78, Sioux County 30
Burwell 70, Palmer 26
Centennial 43, Fillmore Central 37
Central Valley 64, Riverside 18
Chase County 49, Haxtun, Colo. 25
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Wisner-Pilger 36
David City 47, Mead 27
Doniphan-Trumbull 43, Arcadia-Loup City 27
Elkhorn Valley 40, Summerland 28
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Freeman 25
Fairbury 44, Sandy Creek 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 41, Southern 28
Franklin 54, Loomis 26
Fremont 49, Lincoln Southwest 45
Fullerton 87, Elba 39
Hastings 61, Grand Island 23
Hemingford 36, Crawford 32
Holyoke, Colo. 69, Perkins County 34
Homer 59, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 33
Humphrey St. Francis 54, St. Edward 7
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47, Oakland-Craig 39
Lewiston 48, Pawnee City 12
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 46, Morrill 15
Malcolm 57, Johnson County Central 32
Millard South 78, Papillion-LaVista 53
Millard West 60, Omaha Burke 39
Nebraska Christian 51, Heartland 31
Niobrara/Verdigre 60, CWC 39
North Bend Central 62, Madison 5
O’Neill 49, Norfolk Catholic 44
Omaha Duchesne Academy 61, Omaha Roncalli 50
Omaha Mercy 49, Tekamah-Herman 20
Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Lincoln Pius X 39
Ord 71, Wood River 58
Osmond 38, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 35
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Omaha Marian 43
Pender 51, Tri County Northeast 38
Pierce 44, West Point-Beemer 39
Ponca 47, Hartington Cedar Catholic 38
Prairie, Colo. 63, Potter-Dix 43
Ravenna 56, Elm Creek 30
Red Cloud 39, Heartland Lutheran 36
Shelton 51, Overton 30
Silver Lake 40, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
St. Paul 40, Centura 29
Stanton 61, Twin River 21
Sterling 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 45
Superior 40, Deshler 24
Sutherland 61, Creek Valley 24
Sutton 51, Milford 38
Thayer Central def. Tri County, forfeit
Centennial Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Columbus Scotus 48, Archbishop Bergan 32
Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Kearney Catholic 39
Lincoln Lutheran 28, Bishop Neumann 14
Central Conference Tournament
Aurora 33, Columbus Lakeview 29
Grand Island Northwest 48, Holdrege 27
Seward 44, Adams Central 42
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, McCool Junction 21
Exeter/Milligan 39, Osceola 29
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Semifinal
College View Academy 33, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Elkhorn North 58, Elkhorn 21
Norris 37, Bennington 36
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33
MNAC Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Anselmo-Merna 68, Sandhills Valley 26
Mullen 49, Twin Loup 47
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Nebraska City 54, Platteview 26
Ralston 48, Plattsmouth 41
