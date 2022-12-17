VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers held Crofton 10 first-half points in a 54-24 victory over the Warriors in the Vermillion Holiday Classic, Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Zoan Robinson finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for Vermillion. Carter Hansen scored a game-high 16 points. Wyatt Gestring added 10 points in the victory.
