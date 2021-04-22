FREEMAN —The Hanson boys and Colman-Egan girls took first place at the Flyer Invitational track and field meet in Freeman on Thursday.
Hanson had five wins for the boys’ side scoring 97 points. The Beavers finished six points ahead of Freeman Academy/Marion, which had 91 points and three wins.
For Hanson, Ethan Cheeseman, Luke Haiar, Kade Waldera and Hadley Wallace teamed up to win the 4x200 Meter Relay (1:37.19). Isaac Tuschen, Haiar, Wallace, and Justin Bartscher won the 4x400 (3:46.60). Tuschen, Jackson Jarding, Sutton Dewald, and Thailan Hallman won the 4x800 Meter Relay (8:51.40). Waldera, Wallace, Tuschen, and Hallman compete once again to win the Distance Medley (3:51.14). Individual, Hayden Bahmuller won discus throw (154-00).
Freeman had three wins. Collin Helma took first in the 100 (11.33) and 400 (51.37). Evan Scharberg, Helma, Tate Sorensen, and Justin Wollman not only received first in 400 Meter Relay, but also broke the meet record (45.77) with 45.76.
Viborg-Hurley had two wins, led by Angel Johnson’s meet- record win in the 200. Johnson finished in 22.03, breaking the mark of former Freeman and University of South Dakota standout Brennan Schmidt (22.29). Johnson also won the long jump (21-9).
Menno also had two wins. Brady Fergen won Pole Vault (11-06.00) and Tyler Massey won Triple Jump (39-10.25).
Freeman Academy/Marion had one win, as Titus Roesler broke the meet record (10:27.88) in the 3200 with a time of 10:02.19.
For the girls, Colman-Egan placed first with 130 points. Parker placed second with 96 and Menno close behind with third and 95.50 points.
Colman-Egan had a total of seven wins and swept the relays. Olivia Baumberger, Elizabeth Moore, Lanie Mousel and Daniela Lee took first for 400- (53.16) and 800-meter (1:50.96) relays. Josie Mousel, Baumberger, Mackenzie Hemmer and Reese Luze took home a first for 4x400 (4:27.22). For 4x800, Presley Luze, Brynlee Landis, Elaina Rhode and Reese Luze teamed up for another win (10:37.00). Reese Luze won for 300 Meter Hurdles (50.13). Josie Mousel won the High Jump (5-1). Olivia Baumberger claimed the Long Jump (17-6.75).
Menno won five events. Morgan Edelman took first for two events: 800 Meter Run (2:36.16) and Pole Vault (9-0). Raygen Diede swept the throws, winning the Shot Put (34-11) and Discus (120-9). Jesse Munkvold won the 100 Meter Hurdles (16.35).
Freeman Academy/Marion had two wins: Jada Koerner in 1600 (5:46.88) and the Distance Medley team, Alivea Weber, Zanovia Butler, Estelle Waltner and Koerner (4:43.06).
