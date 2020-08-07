SIOUX FALLS — Eight teams from Yankton and several other teams from the area were in action on the opening day of the South Dakota USA Softball State Girls’ Fastpitch Tournament, Friday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
Here is are recaps from Yankton and area teams that were reported to the Press & Dakotan.
18-Under
Fusion Heat 6, Parkston 3
Fusion Heat used a pair of late rallies to surge past Parkston 6-3 in the 18-under ‘B’ division on Friday.
Maci DeGeest went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Parkston. Bella Shreeve doubled and singled, scoring twice. Allison Ziebart added a hit.
Reagaen Klooz took the loss.
Parkston will play an elimination game today (Saturday) at 9:30 a.m.
16-Under
Cyclones Red 4, Fury Red 0
The Cyclones Red held Yankton Fury Red to four hits in a 4-0 decision in the opening round of the 16-under ‘A’ division on Friday.
Tori Vellek had two hits for Yankton. Olivia Girard doubled and Bailey Sample added a hit in the effort.
Regan Garry took the loss.
Fury Red will play an elimination game at 8 a.m. today (Saturday).
14-Under
Fury Black 10, GPAC Dynamite 6
Yankton Fury Black jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings and held on for a 10-6 victory over the GPAC Dynamite in the opening game of 14-under ‘B’ division action on Friday.
Emma Herrboldt went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky had three hits and two runs scored. Olivia Binde posted two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Emma Eichacker also had two hits and two runs scored. Mikayla Humpal and Chloe Vander Tuig each had a hit. Payton Moser scored three times, and Lydia Yost added a RBI and a run scored in the effort.
Mary Koch went 3-for-3 for the Dynamite. Allie Hermsen doubled and singled in the effort.
Binde picked up the win, with Lydia Yost getting the final two outs. Koch took the loss.
Fury Hornets 11, Lennox 9
Andrea Miller put a three-run home run over the fence and several other players pounded the ball for the Yankton Fury Hornets in an 11-9 victory over the Lennox Orioles in the opening game of 14-under ‘C’ division action on Friday.
Mia Donner had three hits, including two doubles, for Yankton. Madison Girard had two hits, including a triple. Tori Hansen also had two hits. Chayse Drotzmann, Hailey Schulte and Aubrie Lloyd each had a hit in the victory.
Girard picked up the win, striking out seven.
The Fury Hornets face the Sparks on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
10-Under
Fury Lancers 13, Van Laecken Ortho 6
The Yankton Fury Lancers got two hits, three RBI and two runs scored from Jazlin Romero in a 13-6 victory over Van Laecken Ortho in the opening round in the 10-under ‘C’ division on Friday.
Jordyn Kudera had a hit, a RBI and three runs scored for Yankton. Izzy Gurney posted a hit, a RBI and a run scored. Claire Taggart walked three times, scoring twice, and drove in a run. Brenna Elwood also had a RBI and a run scored. Kenley Vander Tuig, Chloe Caton, Aubrey Stotz and Jaila Romero each scored in the victory.
Taggart pitched in the three-inning contest, striking out six and allowing one hit.
The Fury Lancers advance to a winners’ bracket game today (Saturday) at 11 a.m.
BV Magic 7, Fury Gazelles 6
Brandon Valley broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh, then held on for a 7-6 victory over the Yankton Fury Gazelles in the 10-under ‘B’ division on Friday.
Kennedy Gednalske tripled and Ellie Drotzman had a double and two runs scored for Yankton. Ava Girard and Reese Garry each had a hit, with Girard driving in two runs. Olivia Puck and Emma Gobel each scored a run in the effort.
Girard went the distance for Yankton, striking out 14 batters.
The Fury Gazelles face Epicosity in an 8 a.m. contest today (Saturday).
