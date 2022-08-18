“I feel like I’m going to be doing some experimenting with different players,” said Yankton head boys soccer coach Dave Dannenbring after his Bucks suffered a 4-2 loss to Watertown at Crane-Youngworth field Thursday.
Dannenbring cited the fact that he is trying to replace eight starters from last year’s state title team, but said he is optimistic. “It’s a long season,” he said. “We have a lot of talent and the boys just need a chance to prove themselves.”
The first half was marked by a furious first ten minutes. The Bucks got the first score of the match when Braylen Bietz found the right corner of the goal from 12 yards out as the clock hit 35:18. A quick 35 seconds later, Watertown’s Jaxson Fiechtner got a breakaway down the middle and hit a 30-yard flyer that skimmed over Bucks goalie Jackson Kronberg’s fingers that tied the match 1-1.
Fiechtner wasn’t finished. Three minutes later, he put the Arrows ahead 2-1 with a 13-yard bullet to the net. Then with 12:48 in the half, Riley Fisher, on a breakaway, laced a laser from 13 yards out to push the Arrows lead to 3-1.
The Arrows scored less than five minutes into the second half, as Ryan Roby got ahead of the Yankton defense for another breakaway. His 10-yard shot to the goal put Watertown up 4-1 at 35:40.
“When you get down by three, you need to try different things,” Dannenbring noted. “We changed up our formation in the second half to see if we could generate more offense.”
With 6:46 to play, the Bucks’ Kaleb Swihart curled a 30-yard shot into the goal to close the gap to 4-2. Yankton had a chance to cut the lead even more when Lance Dannenbring’s free kick from 35-yards out narrowly skimmed over the top of the goal.
“The thing we stress all year long is conditioning, fundamentals and unity are the keys to success,” Dannenbring stated. “So we’re going to playing different kids, experimenting, to see what our strong suits are.”
The Bucks, 1-2, will travel to West Central on Monday. Start time is 6 p.m.
Yankton won the JV match 3-1.
For the Bucks, Nels Hanson scored off a penalty kick. Jack Pederson and Sean Scott also scored for Yankton.
Luke Abbott made seven savesin goal for YHS.
