SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Fordyce, Nebraska, native Matthew Schaefer shot par or better in all four rounds, finishing with a 12-under 276 to earn top honors in the Nebraska Amateur Championships golf tournament, which concluded on Sunday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Schaefer, a Hartington Cedar Catholic graduate who golfed for South Dakota State University, shot a 5-under 67 in the opening round, then followed with rounds of 68, 72 and 69 to earn a one-stroke victory over Charlie Zielinski of Omaha. Andy Sajevic of Omaha, the only golfer in the field to break par in all four rounds, finished at 10-under 278 to place third.
