In a season where the Mount Marty women’s soccer team is fighting just to keep a team on the field, Coach Cynthia Chavez is seeing something else.
Progress.
Hastings kept the pressure on the Lancers in a 4-0 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory on Sunday at Crane-Youngworth Field. But the Lancers found some offensive pressure of their own.
“The girls are recognizing each game what is best for the team, for us,” Chavez said after the match. “They’re more able to cash it in when they realize what that strength is.”
Eva Dunker had a goal and an assist for Hastings (7-4-1, 3-3-1 GPAC). Jacquiline Gilbert, Dekota Schubert and Ayden Ridder-Koch each scored for the Broncos.
Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl had two of the Lancers’ four shots. Lesslie Romo and Becky Wilkins each had a shot.
Lauren Gahn preserved Hastings’ eighth straight shutout of the Lancers, stopping three shots. Kelsey Johnson made a season-high 17 saves in goal for the Lancers.
The goals by Gilbert and Schubert came in the first 16 minutes of the match. It was nearly 40 minutes before the Broncos scored again. In between the Lancers notched all three of their shots on goal.
“When we can push forward, it gives us momentum,” Chavez said. “But with our low numbers, we can’t go as much as we’d like.
“But when we realize we can do it, we fly by.”
The Lancers (1-10, 0-7 GPAC) play their second-to-last home match of the season on Wednesday, hosting Jamestown. With five matches — all in GPAC play — remaining, the focus is on finding ways to be competitive while staying healthy.
“We’re trying to get through,” Chavez said. “We’re struggling with a lot of tweaks and injuries. We’re working to get the girls to play smarter and quicker, reducing the chances of getting tackled.
“We just want to get through the season as healthy as we can.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.