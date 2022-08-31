VERMILLION — South Dakota cross country head coach Nolan Fife has announced a schedule change for week three of the Coyotes’ season. South Dakota will race in Indiana’s Coaching Tree Invitational in place of Nebraska’s Woody Greeno Invitational as previously announced.
The Coyotes will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, for the meet on Friday, Sept. 16, with the women’s race at 10 a.m. and the men to follow at 10:45.
All participating schools in the Coaching Tree Invitational feature coaches that were either coached by or with IU head coach Ron Helmer throughout his career. Fife, a 2015 Indiana graduate, was a member of the Hoosiers’ Big Ten team title in 2013 under Helmer.
The Coyotes will see a myriad of programs from across the country including Northern Arizona, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Columbia, Villanova, Ohio, George Washington, Miami (Ohio), Elon and host Indiana.
South Dakota opens the season Friday night with the Augustana Twilight in Sioux Falls.
