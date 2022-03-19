The Mount Marty softball team split with Dakota Wesleyan in the Great Plains Athletic Conference opener for both teams, Saturday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
In the opener, Mount Marty scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 7-6 victory. In the nightcap, DWU scored three runs in the fifth and held on for a 6-4 victory.
“The big thing for us is to finish,” said Mount Marty head coach Kayla Bryant. “We had leads and let them come back. That’s something we have to clean up.”
The games marked the home opener for the Lancers (11-7, 1-1 GPAC).
In the opener, Emma Burns went 3-for-4 with a double, and Ella Ray went 3-for-4 for Mount Marty. Madison Van Wyhe had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Janaeh Castro also had two hits, including a double. Bailey Kortan doubled, and Adriana Somerville, Karlee Arnold and Abigail Thomas each had a hit in the victory.
Allison McElveny doubled and singled, driving in two, for DWU. McKinnely Mull also had two hits. Alyssa Burke, Nora Nelson, Reagan Grossi and Audrey Garbanek each had a hit for the Tigers.
Kaylee Rogers picked up the win in relief of Maurena Vornhagen, who struck out five in her 5 1/3 innings of work. Tava Boone took the loss.
In the nightcap, Burns went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three runs scored. Arnold tripled and doubled. Thomas also had two hits. Kortan also doubled. Somerville, Van Wyhe and Ray each had a hit.
Mull had two hits, including a home run, for DWU. Burke also had two hits. McElveny had a hit and three RBI. Lena McCoy had two hits. Adriana Thomason added a hit.
Meghan Daffern picked up the win. McKenzie Gray took the loss.
The games marked the first home contests for the Lancers, who now hit the road for three straight road doubleheaders.
“It was great to see the Yankton community, the Mount Marty community come out,” Bryant said. “It was great to be back home and have fans cheering us on.”
The Lancers have two conference road doubleheaders this coming week, at Northwestern — receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll — on March 23 and at Doane on March 26.
“We’re definitely going to work on timely hitting, situational hitting, especially when we’re down,” Bryant said. “With pitchers, we’re going to make sure they finish games and work through counts.”
