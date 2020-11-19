FOOTBALL

ALL-DISTRICT D2-3 TEAM

OFFENSE: Steel Claussen, Wausa; Gabe Escalante, Winside; Anthony Haberman, Wynot; Justin Haselhorst, Randolph; Trystan Heimes, Wynot; Ryan Schmit, Osmond; Patrick Vinson, Osmond; Peyton Wieseler, Wynot

DEFENSE: Jarrett Andersen, Wausa; Cayden Ellis, Winside; Art Escalante, Winside; Zach Huwaldt, Osmond; Garrett Lange, Wynot; Owen Sudbeck, Wynot; Mason Topp, Winside; Alex Vinson, Osmond

HONORABLE MENTION: Carson Barney, Wausa; Jaxon Claussen, Wausa; Tristan Mosel, Randolph; Dominic Reed, Winside; Bryan Solorzano, Osmond; Cadein Villwok, Randolph; Josh Wattier, Wausa; Colin Wieseler, Wynot

BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

SPARETIME LADIES

HIGH TEAM GAME: Pin Ups Casino 817

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Pin Ups Casino 2316

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Susan Murphy 192-184, Edwena Turner 191-175, Jolene Retzlaff 171

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Susan Murphy 526, Edwena Turner 521, Melinda Reichert 456, Crystal Povandra 446, Peggy Muhmel 445

STANDINGS: Pin Ups Casino 10-2, Laser Barn 10-2, Hideout Studio & Spa 7-5, Downtown Screen Printing 3.5-8.5, Vogt Cleaners 2.5-9.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Crystal Povondra - turkey; Katie Rederick 3-10; 1-2-8-10; Eileen Honner 1-2-7; Susan Murphy 5-6-10, turkey; Edwena Turner 2-4-10

