GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Both wrestlers from Crofton advanced to the semifinals of their respective weight classes at the District 3 Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Friday in Gothenburg, Nebraska.
At 120 pounds, Madisen Petersen earned first-period pins over Sharon Garza of Bayard and Sara Shirley of Minden to advance. At 165 pounds, Annabelle Poppe scored a first-period pin of Zulema Godinez of South Sioux City in the quarterfinals.
Both wrestlers advance to competition today (Saturday). The top three wrestlers in each district qualify for state, Feb. 18-19 in Omaha, Nebraska.
District 2
WEST POINT, Neb. — Quad County Northeast 126-pounder Emilee Olson remained alive in the District 2 Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Friday in West Point, Nebraska, after going 0-1 on the opening day.
Olson will face Gabrielle Johnston of Omaha Marian in wrestlebacks today (Saturday).
The top three wrestlers in each district qualify for state, Feb. 18-19 in Omaha, Nebraska.
