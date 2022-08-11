Gazelles Open Season Today
Buy Now

Yankton’s Brie Luken throws the ball into play during a match in the 2021 season. She is one of three returning players for the Gazelles.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Patience.

That figures to be the main challenge for the Yankton girls’ soccer team heading into the 2022 season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.