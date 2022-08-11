Patience.
That figures to be the main challenge for the Yankton girls’ soccer team heading into the 2022 season.
With three starters back from a four-win team, can the youthful and inexperienced Gazelles withstand the first half of their season without too many bumps?
“From a coaching standpoint, we’ve got to be more patient this year and understand it’s going to be a process,” said head coach Tyler Schuring, whose Gazelles open the season tonight (Friday) at Sioux Falls Lincoln.
There will need to be a realization, he added, that improvement will come in slow increments.
“We’ll be better tomorrow, and in a week, and in a month,” Schuring said.
Yankton, which posted a 4-8-2 record and lost in the first round of the Class AA playoffs a year ago, returns three players – senior Brie Luken, sophomore Tessa Gillies and eighth-grader Eden Wolfgram – who saw significant varsity action last season.
“We just don’t have a lot of varsity level experience coming back, so the first part of the season could be a challenge for us,” Schuring said.
Junior Keira Christ is the leading scorer (3 goals) back from last year’s squad, and will be joined in a captain role by Luken (2 goals), junior Aubrie Lloyd and sophomore Chloe Foote.
In total, Yankton’s roster features two seniors, seven juniors, seven sophomores, five freshmen and six eighth-graders, and with such a mix of varsity experience, it may take some time for the Gazelles to develop a rhythm, according to Schuring.
“We’re going to go into some games not as fast or as talented or with that built-up chemistry, so it’ll probably take 3-4 games to find out what’s working and what we need to work on,” he said.
What that hopefully means, then, is that the Gazelles close the season on a strong note, Schuring added.
At the goalkeeper position, Yankton comes into the season with two options: Junior Alexandra Schmidt and eighth-grader Elaina Mohnen.
“Over the last few years, we’ve replaced some really quality keepers, but we have two this year that we think will keep us in some games” Schuring said.
Although the Gazelles are tasked with replacing their entire back line on defense, Schuring said he has been impressed with those who have risen to the challenge on defense.
“We’ve got some young talent and a lot of speed back there,” he said. “It could be a challenge for teams to go by us.”
Schuring also said he and his coaching staff are eager to see how Lloyd, who has seen quite a bit of varsity time off the bench, handles the holding midfielder position.
The Class AA soccer playoffs will begin Oct. 4 and the championship games will be held Oct. 15 in Tea.
2022 Season Schedule
8/12 at S.F. Lincoln 6 p.m.
8/16 at Harrisburg 7 p.m.
8/18 vs. Watertown 6 p.m.
8/22 at West Central 4 p.m.
8/26 vs. Douglas 4 p.m.
8/27 vs. Spearfish noon
9/1 vs. O’Gorman 4 p.m.
9/6 at Brandon Valley 5 p.m.
9/8 at Brookings 6 p.m.
9/13 vs. Huron 4 p.m.
9/15 at Mitchell 6 p.m.
9/20 vs. Pierre 4 p.m.
9/24 at Aberdeen Central noon
9/27 vs. S.F. Roosevelt 4 p.m.
10/4 AA First Round
10/8 AA Quarterfinals
10/11 AA Semifinals
10/15 AA Finals at Tea 5 p.m.
