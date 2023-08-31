GAYVILLE – Alcester-Hudson picked up their seventh win this season after taking down Gayville-Volin 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 on Thursday evening in girls’ high school volleyball.

Hannah Ahart had 23 assists and 17 digs in the game to help lead the Cubs to a win. Jenna Manning, Alexis Gray, Baylee Klaschen, and Elly Doering all had 12 digs throughout the contest. Emma Moller led in kills with seven, while Gray and Doering followed with six.

