GAYVILLE – Alcester-Hudson picked up their seventh win this season after taking down Gayville-Volin 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 on Thursday evening in girls’ high school volleyball.
Hannah Ahart had 23 assists and 17 digs in the game to help lead the Cubs to a win. Jenna Manning, Alexis Gray, Baylee Klaschen, and Elly Doering all had 12 digs throughout the contest. Emma Moller led in kills with seven, while Gray and Doering followed with six.
Gayville-Volin had two players pick up double-doubles throughout the match to keep it close. Maia Achen had 16 digs and 13 kills, while Alya Dimmer had 11 digs and 10 kills. Britton Scheetz led the team in assists, collecting 28 in the game. Taylor Hoxeng led the Raiders in digs with 23 and service aces with 5.
Alcester-Hudson is now 7-0 on the season, and they will look to continue their run on Tuesday against Sioux Falls Lutheran.
Gayville-Volin’s record moves to 2-3. The Raiders are looking to improve it on Tuesday at Scotland.
Alcester-Hudson also won the junior varsity game 17-25, 25-14, 15-11.
Freeman 3, Howard 2
FREEMAN — The Freeman Flyers outlasted Howard 25-16, 25-27, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Ashlin Jacobsen led a balanced Freeman attack with 15 kills and 17 digs. Zoe Butler posted 11 kills and 20 digs. Ella Waltner had 11 kills and 14 digs. Cami Fransen finished with 24 assists, 14 digs and four ace serves. Vaida Ammann had 13 assists and nine digs. Emily Mendel had 21 digs and four ace serves, and Erica Swensen added eight digs in the victory.
Becca Feldhaus had eight kills and two blocks, and Abby Aslesen had seven kills, 10 blocks and 13 digs for Howard. Tana Hoyer posted six kills, 14 assists and 30 digs. Dakota Spader had 17 digs, Taryn Mentele had 13 digs and Anna Becker added 12 digs for the Tigers.
Freeman, 4-2, hosts Centerville on Tuesday. Howard, 0-3, travels to Hanson on Tuesday.
McCook Central-Montrose 3, Parker 2
PARKER – McCook Central-Montrose beat Parker 27-29, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 15-6 on Thursday evening in high school volleyball action.
MCM had two players get in the double-digits for kills. Kayla Vander Woude had 13 kills, five solo and three assisted blocks, while Abby Wagner had 10 kills, one solo, and two assisted blocks.
MCM picked up their first win of the season, moving their record to 1-5. They play again on Tuesday against Sioux Valley.
Parker was led by Halle Berens double-double. Halle Berens had 25 kills and 11 digs on the night. Braelyn Berens had 16 digs to lead the team. Hannah Schaffer had 18 assists and five aces to lead in both categories.
Parker is now 1-3 on the season with their next game taking place on Tuesday against Canton.
Menno 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
MENNO — The Menno Wolves swept the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats 25-15, 25-23, 25-15 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Ashton Massey posted nine kills for the Wolves. Ellyana Ulmer got 14 digs. Joslynn Fischer had 20 assists and 10 digs.
Bearcat Isabelle McConniel got eight assists. Emma McConniel posted 13 digs. Alexa Gortmaker and Macy Gortmaker both had nine digs.
The Lady Bearcats will play away at Andes Central Dakota Christian Sept 5.
Dakota Valley 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
ELK POINT – Dakota Valley got a 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20 win over Elk Point-Jefferson Thursday evening in girls’ high school volleyball action.
Dakota Valley was led by Sophie Tuttle and Claire Munch. Tuttle had 19 kills and eight digs in the game, while Munch had 15 kills and seven aces. Both Bria Perryman and Jacee Squier hit double-digits in assists for the Panthers. Squier had 21 assists and Perryman had 19.
Two players had double-doubles for the Huskies. Courtney Brewer had 25 assists and 11 digs, while Bentlee Kollbaum had 11 kills and 11 digs. Five different EPJ players picked up an ace in the contest.
Dakota Valley is now 3-0 and will play again on Tuesday against Beresford.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s record moves to 4-3, with their next game being on Tuesday at West Central.
Avon 3, ACDC 0
AVON — The Avon Lady Pirates swept the Andes Central Dakota Christian Thunder 25-7, 25-11, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Courtney Sees lead the board with 17 kills for the Avon Pirates. Jordyn Voight served up 11 digs. Kenna Kocmich posted 21 assists.
Abigail Svatos led the board for the Thunder with seven digs and seven blocks. Hannah Tronvold had seven digs.
The Avon Lady Pirates will play at Tripp Delmont-Armour on Tuesday.
Sioux Valley 3, Beresford 0
VOLGA — Sioux Valley Cossacks led themselves to a victory against the Beresford Bulldogs 25-10, 25-15, 25-19 in Big East Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Keadyn Sapp led the Lady Cossacks with 10 kills and nine digs. Allie Hofar got seven digs. Sunny Hesby added 10 assists and nine digs. Tayla Vincent posted 13 digs.
For the Watchdogs, Larissa Lyle earned 17 assists and Abby Limoges got 16 digs.
Sioux Valley will play at McCook Central-Montrose on Tuesday.
Canistota 3, Scotland 0
SCOTLAND — Canistota downed Scotland 25-12, 25-23, 25-18 on Thursday evening in girls’ high school volleyball.
Trinity Bietz picked up a double-double in the game to lead Scotland. Bietz had 11 digs, 10 kils, and picked up five blocks and two service aces. Nora Robb followed in kills with 10, while Grace Robb had 10 digs.
Natalee Hofer had two service aces for Canistota, while Serra McGregor and Ember Schenkel each had one in the game. McGregor led the team in kills with eight on the night.
Canistota is now 5-2 this season. The team’s next game will be Tuesday at Viborg-Hurley.
Scotland’s record moves to 2-3. They will play again on Tuesday at 5:30 PM against Gayville-Volin.
Canistota won the junior varsity game 25-16, 23-25, 15-13.
Centerville 3, Corsica-Stickney 0
CORSICA – The Centerville Tornadoes had a 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 win over Corsica-Stickney in girls’ high school volleyball action on Thursday.
Centerville was led by Thea Gust’s 11 kills in the game. Lillie Eide and Riley Tieman followed with three kills each. Defensively, Emma Marshall led the Tornadoes with 11 digs. Keira Austin had 16 assists on the night to help the team.
Corsica-Stickney had two players hit double-digits on the defensive side, with Cali Vanden Hoek getting 17 and Ashlyn Lefers collecting 11. Sophie DeLange had seven kills and eight assists, leading in both categories.
Centerville is now 2-4 on the season, with their next game taking place on Tuesday at Freeman.
Corsica-Stickney’s record moves to 1-6. The team will travel to Woonsocket on Tuesday.
Wynot Tourn.
WYNOT, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle beat Crofton for the championship of the Wynot Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in Wynot, Nebraska.
Wynot topped Bloomfield 25-16, 25-15 for third.
In the first-round matches, Hartington-Newcastle beat Bloomfield and Crofton edged Wynot 23-25, 25-22, 25-23.
Wynot 2, Bloomfield 0
WYNOT, Neb. – Wynot took down Bloomfield 25-16, 25-15 at the Wynot Tournament in high school volleyball action on Thursday evening.
Wynot was led by Kinslee Heimes six kills and eight digs. Kenna Oligmueller led the team in digs with nine, and picked up two kills. Leading the team in set assists was Sophia Geisen, who had 11 in the match.
Crofton 2, Wynot 1
WYNOT, Neb. — Crofton outlasted Wynot 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 in the opening round of the Wynot Tournament on Thursday.
For Wynot, Kinslee Heimes and Kayla Pinkelman both got 10 digs. Allison Wieseler had seven kills. Sophia Geisen posted 13 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.