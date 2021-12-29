The Yankton Curling League will begin its next season on Jan. 15.
Registrations are limited to eight teams. Teams will need a minimum of three players, with four players highly encouraged. Teams with new players will get a tutorial on delivering and strategy in the first week, with volunteers available each week for further questions or guidance.
Each individual player, including subs, must submit a registration. There is a cost to participate.
For more information or to register, go online to yanktonice.org
