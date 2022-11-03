VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes got their 10th straight win in convincing fashion against the Western Illinois Leathernecks 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 in Summit League Conference action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.
With the win, the Coyotes improve to 23-2 (12-1 Summit) while the Leathernecks dropped to 4-22 (0-14 Summit).
“Our team did what I asked them to do going into the match,” Coyotes head coach Leanne Williamson said. “It was a good team win. All our attackers were scoring the ball, but when they couldn’t score the ball, they were managing at a high rate as well.”
Elizabeth Juhnke, who was honored with the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Month for October, led the Coyotes with 14 kills and 17 digs. Setter Madi Woodin had 40 assists in what Williamson called “one of her better setting matches of the year.”
“She’s a little bit newer into that starting role, so for her to be able to make that much progress already, it says a lot about where we’re going to continue to go,” Williamson said.
The first set saw back-and-forth action, with things tied at 13. USD took control from there, going on a 12-2 run to win the set 25-15.
Williamson said the team was able to adjust to the look the Leathernecks presented with not having a setter.
“It is a different look,” she said. “At times, no fault to them, they were getting a lot of digs. It wasn’t always clean coming back over which is it’s different than what we’re used to seeing. It took us a little bit to adjust to that.
“We got a little bit more comfortable there and took advantage of those situations instead of having to scramble through it.”
In the second set, USD went on a 10-1 run to take a 19-8 lead in the second set and did not look back, winning 25-11. The Coyotes hit .433 in the set.
USD went on a 9-1 run in the third set to take an 18-8 lead on their way to a 25-16 set win and the match victory. The Coyotes hit .386 in a match two days after they went five sets in a victory at North Dakota.
“Anytime we can win in three (sets), it’s going to be a positive,” Williamson said.
Williamson gave some other players such as Avery Beckett, Mattie Johnson, and Keyauna Linwood playing time throughout the match.
“When we have a match like this, we’re playing at a high level, and we’re able to get a few people some more playing time in front of our fans in a real game, that’s invaluable,” Williamson said. “Everybody took advantage of their opportunities.”
In the third set, Western Illinois scored four straight points to cut USD’s advantage to 23-15. With having depth players in, Williamson wanted to give them feedback about things they could be doing better in the moment.
“They don’t always get that in-game feedback, so when we can say, ‘Hey, in that situation I think if you do this instead it’s going to be a little bit better for you,’ then they’re learning right away,” she said. “But so much of (what I’m saying) is encouragement. They took some big swings. Our side did some good things (there).”
USD looks to build upon the high-level play they displayed against Western Illinois in Saturday’s home contest against the St. Thomas Tommies. Game time between the Coyotes and Tommies is set for 4:45 p.m. at the SCSC.
