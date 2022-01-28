FREEMAN — Bon Homme outscored Freeman 37-20 in the second half to claim a 60-49 victory over the Flyers in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Riley Rothschadl finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Bon Homme, which trailed 29-23 at the half. Karsten Kozak posted 12 points and seven rebounds. Nate Hall had nine points, Carter Uecker posted six assists and Chapin Cooper added five assists in the victory.
Tate Sorensen led Freeman with 13 points. Evan Sharberg scored 11 points. Justin Wollman posted three assists for the Flyers.
Bon Homme travels to Corsica-Stickney on Monday. Freeman plays Langford Area in the Dakota State Classic today (Saturday) in Madison.
BON HOMME (6-7) 9 14 24 13 — 60
FREEMAN (1-11) 13 16 12 8 — 49
Walthill 68, LCC 63
LAUREL, Neb. — Walthill overcame a 25-point, 23-rebound effort by Laurel-Concord-Coleridge junior Jake Rath in a 68-63 victory over the Bears in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
No statistics were reported for Walthill.
Evan Haisch finished with 14 points for LCC. Lucas Rasmussen posted 10 points and seven rebounds, and Carter Kvols blocked four shots in the victory.
Both teams begin play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Monday. Walthill (12-3) travels to Wakefield to face Winnebago, while LCC (14-4) travels to Wynot to face Wausa.
Corsica-Stickney 54, Menno 33
MENNO — Corsica-Stickney outscored Menno 37-19 in the second half to pull away to a 54-33 victory over the Wolves in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Taven Burke scored 14 points for Corsica-Stickney, which led 17-14 at the half. Tyson Wentland scored 11 points and Robert Nichols added 10 points in the victory.
Tyler Massey led Menno with nine points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
Corsica-Stickney, 8-3, travels to Bon Homme on Monday. Menno, 3-7, faces St. Francis in the Dakota State Classic today (Saturday) in Madison.
Burke 62, TDA 51
ARMOUR — Burke’s Bryce Frank and Ben Witt combined for 43 points to lead the Cougars past Tripp-Delmont-Armour 62-51 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Frank finished with a game-high 23 points. Witt Scored 20 points. Brogan Glover added nine points in the victory.
Carson Koehn led TDA with 16 points. Kase Brouwer had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Burke, 10-2, hosts Marty on Thursday in Bonesteel. TDA, 5-7, travels to Gayville-Volin on Tuesday.
BURKE (10-2) 13 19 17 13 — 62
TRI-DEL-ARM (5-7) 14 8 15 14 — 51
