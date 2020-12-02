When Mary Miller would watch Rachel Rosenquist dent the court during the club volleyball season three years ago, she had no idea she’d one day coach the offensive weapon.
“You could just see that she had so much upside,” Miller said.
Eventually, the two connected at Dakota Valley High School, where Miller — a veteran of the high school and college volleyball ranks — was hired last year to coach the volleyball program.
Miller was handed the reins to a successful volleyball team that included Rosenquist, a junior outside hitter.
“Her club team used her in the middle, but we needed someone on the outside who had a lot of different shots,” Miller said
“It was just so hard for the blockers to figure out where she was coming from.”
Rosenquist, who helped Dakota Valley reach the state championship match for the second year in a row, has been named to the Class A All-State First Team, as selected by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association.
A 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, Rosenquist tallied 216 kills, 15 ace serves, 11 solo blocks and 26 block assists this season for the Panthers.
Dakota Valley, 17-6, lost to Sioux Falls Christian in the title match for the second year in a row and the third time in four years.
It was at the state tournament in Watertown that people across the state got to see the progression Rosenquist has made during her career, according to Miller.
“You could tell she can really play,” Miller said. “She’s such a great threat from not just the left (side), but the middle and the right.”
Rosenquist’s defense has also improved “tremendously” throughout her career, her coach added — Rosenquist embraced the challenge of playing in the back row.
“She’s got a big upside,” Miller said. “She’s got a lot of ways she can improve and become a really good college player.”
Dakota Valley also put senior libero Taylor Wilshire (13 aces, 312) digs on the all-state second team.
The Panthers, as the No. 6 seed in this year’s Class A state tournament bracket, reached the championship match to face Sioux Falls Christian once again.
“We got beat by a really good team, they were just so physical,” Miller said. “When they got in system, it’s hard to get yourself back in system.”
Dakota Valley once had a two-week shutdown in the middle of the season, but when the Panthers returned from the break they were especially fired up, according to Miller.
“It was a season where we didn’t know what would happen next, but it made us more grateful because each day could be our last together,” she said.
A pair of area players were also selected to the all-state second team: Parker junior middle hitter Brooke Berens (252 kills, 39 aces, 15 solo blocks, 207 digs) and Wagner senior outside hitter Abby Brunsing (254 kills, 28 aces, 15 solo blocks, 207 digs).
Four-time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian put two seniors on the first team: Abby Glanzer (5-9, OH, 350 kills, 58 aces, 50 blocks, 254 digs) and Kelsi Heard (5-10, setter, 54 kills, 47 aces, 164 digs, 874 assists).
Also on the first team were Rapid City Christian senior Riley Freeland (6-1, setter, 120 kills, 42 aces, 173 digs, 689 assists), Madison senior Abby Brooks (6-2, MH, 382 kills, 27 assists) and Winner junior Ellie Brozik (5-8, OH, 415 kills, 48 aces, 186 digs).
There were no area selections on the Class AA or Class B all-state teams, but Class AA champion O’Gorman had two players (Raegen Reilly, Bergen Reilly) on the first team, while Class B champion Northwestern put two players (Sydney Schell, Hannah Schentzel) on the first team.
South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association
All-State Volleyball Teams
CLASS AA
First Team
Bergen Reilly, O’Gorman, 6-1, so., S-RS (359 kills, 30 aces, 3 solo and 51 block assists, 222 digs)
Brooklyn Kusler, Aberdeen Central, 6-0, sr., MH (430 kills, 30 aces, 10 solo and 16 block assists, 278 digs)
Maggie Heesch, Watertown, 6-0 sr., MH (331 kills, 40 aces, 23 solo and 53 block assists, 131 digs)
Raegen Reilly, O’Gorman, 5-10, sr., S (117 kills, 34 aces, 230 digs, 692 assists)
Sydni Schetnan, SF Washington, 6-5, sr., OH-RH (224 kills, 22 solo and 25 block assists, 57 digs)
Tenley Buddenhagen, Huron, 5-5, sr., S (63 kills, 43 aces, 216 digs, 551 assists)
Brynn Kirsch, Lincoln, 5-9, jr., L (27 aces and 490 digs, surpassed 1,000 career digs)
Second Team
Brooklyn Grage, Brandon Valley, 6-1, sr., OH (249 kills, 37 aces, 222 digs)
Abby Meister, Harrisburg, 5-6, jr., OH (202 kills, 78 aces, 12 block assists, 330 digs)
Elizabeth Denevan, SF Roosevelt, 5-6, jr., S (71 kills,27 aces, 137 digs, 527 assists)
Hannah Keil, Aberdeen Central, 5-10, sr., OH (261 kills, 35 aces, 14 solo and 19 block assists, 220 digs)
Libby Rounds, Huron, 5-10, sr., MB (107 kills, one solo block and 28 block assists)
Joslyn Richardson, SF Washington, 5-8, so., OH-RH (175 kills, 42 aces, 206 digs, 41 assists)
Jadyn Hoftiezer, Watertown, 5-6, sr., OH (269 kills, 30 aces, six solo and 20 block assists, 381 digs)
———
CLASS A
First Team
Riley Freeland, Rapid City Christian, 6-1, sr., S (120 kills, 42 aces, 10 solo and 39 block assists, 173 digs, 689 assists)
Abby Brooks, Madison, 6-2, sr., MH (382 kills, 27 assists, 15 solo and 39 block assists)
Ellie Brozik, Winner, 5-8, jr., OH (415 kills, 48 aces, 13 solo and 17 block assists and 186 digs)
Abby Glanzer, Sioux Falls Christian, 5-9, sr., OH (350 kills, 58 aces, 50 blocks and 254 digs)
Rachel Rosenquist, Dakota Valley, 5-10, sr., OH-MH (216 kills, 15 aces, 11 solo and 26 block assists)
Kelsi Heard, Sioux Falls Christian, 5-10, sr., S (54 kills, 47 aces, 164 digs and 874 assists)
Second Team
Hailey Walthen, Hill City, 5-8, sr., OH (207 kills, 87 aces, seven solo and 13 block assists, 214 digs)
Brooke Berens, Parker, jr., MH (252 kills, 39 aces, 15 solo and 60 block assists, 207 digs)
Abby Brunsing, Wagner, 5-10, sr., OH (254 kills, 28 aces, 15 solo blocks and 207 digs)
Taylor Wilshire, Dakota Valley, 5-5, sr., L-DS (13 aces, 312 digs)
Ashtyn Abraham, Hamlin, 5-10, sr., OH (201 kills, 28 aces, 334 digs)
Elissa Hammrich, Aberdeen Roncalli, 5-10, sr., MB (260 kills, 25 aces, 44 blocks, 378 digs)
Honorable Mention
Riley Morrison, McCook Central-Montrose, 5-7, sr., L (31 aces, 491 digs)
Sophia VandenBosch, Madison, 5-9, sr., OH (217 kills, 33 aces, 274 digs)
Olivia Kieffer, Rapid City Christian, 5-10, so., OH (360 kills, 45 aces, 214 digs)
Addison Rozell, Redfield, 6-2, sr., MH (272 kills, 30 aces, 53 solo and 26 block assists, 255 digs)
Brooklyn Pater, Sioux Falls Christian, 6-1, sr., MH (200 kills, 85 blocks)
Kalla Bertram, Winner, 5-8, sr., OH (257 kills, 69 aces, 294 digs)
Elyssa Clark, Baltic, 5-10, jr., MH (245 kills, 34 aces, 20 solo and 13 block assists, 396 digs)
Dale Schrier, Hill City, 5-10, sr., MH (219 kills, 27 solo and 22 block assists)
———
CLASS B
First Team
Sydney Schell, Northwestern, 5-10, sr., OH (508 kills, 57 assists, 6 solo and 36 block assists, 242 digs)
Peyton Melius-Faulkton Area, sr., OH (348 kills, 20 aces,7 solo and 22 block assists, 457 digs)
Ava Nilsson, Warner, 5-10, fr., S (80 kills, 55 aces, 214 digs, 836 assists)
Jayda Kenyon, Chester Area, 5-10, jr., MH (179 kills, 22 aces, 60 solo blocks, 58 digs)
Julia Weber, Bridgewater-Emery, 5-7, jr., OH (362 kills, 37 aces, 16 solo and 14 block assists, 274 digs)
Hannah Schentzel, Northwestern, 5-11, sr., OH (327 kills, 63 aces, 289 digs, 131 assists)
Second Team
Olivia Baumberger, Colman-Egan, 5-7, sr., MH (244 kills, 23 aces, 65 solo and 75 block assists, 200 digs)
Kenidee Enander. Hitchcock-Tulare, 5-3, sr., S (68 assists, 234 digs, 729 assists)
Hannah Krog, Elkton-Lake Benton, 6-0, sr., OH (376 kills, 26 aces, 283 digs)
Aiyana Byrd, Faith, 5-10, sr., MH (311 kills, 42 aces, 32 solo and 11 block assists)
Chesney Olivier, Ipswich, 5-5, sr., L (33 aces, 687 digs, 88 assists)
Jade Hutchinson, Kadoka Area, 5-6, sr., OH (375 kills, 56 aces, 574 digs, 58 assists)
Kennedy Leiferman, Kimball-White Lake, 5-11, sr., MH (377 kills, 64 aces, 26 solo and 39 block assists, 314 digs)
Honorable Mention
Hadley Carlson, Arlington, 5-10, jr., OH (461 kills, 45 aces, 20 blocks, 369 digs)
Bobbi Jo Wischmann, Burke, 5-8, sr., S-OH (84 kills, 49 aces, 283 digs, 495 assists)
Raven Barse, Corsica-Stickney, 5-10, sr., MH (191 kills, 39 assists, 21 solo and 30 block assists, 332 digs)
Breckyn Ewoldt, Chester Area, 5-11, jr., OH (295 kills, 15 solo blocks, 101 digs)
Copper Lurz, Philip, 5-7, jr., OH-S (276 kills, 36 aces, 188 digs, 123 assists)
———
Repeat Honorees
• Class AA — Kusler and B. Reilly were first-team honorees last year. Buddenhagen, Kirsch, Deneven and R. Reilly each made the second team.
• Class A — Glanzer and Brunsing were first-team honorees lasts year. Brooks, Brozik, Heard and Freeland each received honorable mention.
• Class B — Schell, Nilsson, Melius and Byrd were first-team honorees last year. Krog made the second team and Lurz, Olivier and Hutchinson each received honorable mention.
