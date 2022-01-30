MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – South Dakota women’s tennis dropped a 7-0 decision at Minnesota inside the Baseline Tennis Center on Saturday.
The Gophers captured the doubles point, though the Coyotes double tandem of Eesha Varma and Natka Kmoskova were even at 5-5 at No. 3 doubles when the match was stopped.
Minnesota won five of the six singles matches in straight sets.
Estella Jaeger, a redshirt junior, playing at No. 3 singles, suffered a three-set setback to Ekin Ercetin.
“Proud of the heart and effort this team showed today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “Minnesota has a top 40 team this year and is super deep. We put it on the line and again okayed some good dubs and faltered when it got close.
“Singles wasn’t good at the start but we fought and hung with them and had chances to make this score line much different. If we keep competing like this we will turn things around very fast.”
South Dakota (1-3) closes a three match in five-day stretch with Monday’s 10 a.m. match against Wichita State inside the Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls.
