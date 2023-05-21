LESTERVILLE — Derek Quam’s pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth plated the game-winning run as Lesterville outlasted Menno 2-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Michael Drotzmann had three hits, including two doubles, for Lesterville. Cam Schiltz had a pair of hits. Ethan Wishon, Tyler Edler, Hunter Martin and Quam also each had a hit in the victory.
Jamison Kleinsasser, Dustin Livingston and Macon Oplinger each had a hit for Menno.
Wishon went the distance, striking out six, for the win. Tate Gale took the loss in relief of Kleinsasser, who struck out six in his six innings of work.
FREEMAN — The Freeman Black Sox kept Wynot off the scoreboard until the top of the ninth, claiming a 6-2 victory over the Expos in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Brady Schroedermeier went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Freeman. Bailey Sage doubled and singled. Chet Peterson also doubled. Micah Swensen and Trey Christensen each had a hit in the victory.
Both Wynot runs came on a Lee Heimes home run. Peyton Wieseler had the other Expos hit.
Schroedermeier picked up the win, striking out 15 in his 6 2/3 innings of work. Jackson Sudbeck took the loss.
CROFTON, Neb. — The Yankton Tappers outlasted Crofton 11-10 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Chris Rofe had two doubles and a single, and Mitchell Gullikson had three hits for Yankton. Samuel Kampshoff doubled twice. Cade Sudbeck posted a triple and a single. Rex Ryken and Caid Koletzky each doubled and singled. Dylan Prouty added two hits in the victory.
Kampshoff picked up the win. Caden Eymann pitched the final two innings for the save.
PLATTE — The Parkston Devil Rays outlasted the Platte Killer Tomatoes 9-7 in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Seth Muth went 3-for-4 and Jonah Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a triple for Parkston. Jake Helleloid had two hits and three RBI. Jay Storm added a hit in the victory.
Jimmy DeWaard had two hits for Platte. Richard Sternberg, Hayden Kuiper, Ryan Allen and Preston Nedved each had a hit in the victory.
Ty Neugebauer struck out eight in five innings of work for the win. Kelby VanDerWerff took the loss.
