The Yankton Gazelles dropped a pair of 8-1 decisions, falling to Mitchell and Sioux Falls Lincoln in a girls’ tennis triangular on Tuesday at the Yankton High School/Summit Activities Center tennis courts.
Nora Krajewski earned Yankton’s victory in both matches, both at flight two singles. Against Mitchell she scored a 4-6, 7-5, (10-7) victory over Olivia Huber. Against the Patriots, she earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Evy Osterloo.
Yankton travels to Vermillion on Thursday.
MITCHELL 8, YANKTON 1
SINGLES: Atlanta Stahle M def. Lauren Gillis 6-1, 6-0; Nora Krajewski Y def. Olivia Huber 4-6, 7-5, (10-7); Amber Moller M def. Frannie Kouri 7-5, 6-4; Julia Platt M def. Sabrina Krajewski 6-4, 6-4; Kiersten Bathke M def. Addison Gordon 7-5, 6-1; Megan Mastel M def. Kayla Marsh 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES: Stahle-Moller M def. Gillis-N. Krajewski 6-1, 6-0; Huber-Bathke M def. Kouri-Marsh 6-2, 6-1; Platte-Delaney Degan M def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 6-2, 4-6, (10-2)
JV: Degan M def. Camielle McDermott 10-4; Carsyn Weich M def. Paige Mitzel 10-0; Madi Lord M def. Lexus Sherman 10-1; Mastel-Weich M def. McDermott-Mitzel 10-1; Lord-Lentz M def. Natasha Wells-Sherman 10-0
LINCOLN 8, YANKTON 1
SINGLES: Ratnashree Baireddy L def. Lauren Gillis 6-0, 6-2; Nora Krajewski Y def. Evy Osterloo 6-3, 6-3; Elise Dobbs L def. Frannie Kouri 6-0, 6-0; Avery Blackman L def. Sabrina Krajewski 6-1, 6-2; Bergan Quello L def. Addison Gordon 6-0, 6-1; Charlotte Crawford L def. Kayla Marsh 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES: Baireddy-Osterloo L def. Gillis-N. Krajewski 6-0, 6-1; Dobbs-Blackman L def. Kouri-Marsh 6-1, 6-1; Quello-Crawford L def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 6-3, 4-6, (10-7)
JV: Osterloo L def. Paige Mitzel 10-0; Emma Derynck L def. Lexus Sherman 10-0; Rachel Blackman L def. Natasha Wells 10-0; Derynck-Blackman L def. Sherman-Mitzel 10-1; Derynck-Blackman L def. Wells-Evelyne Lima 10-1
