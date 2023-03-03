SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota sophomore track and field athlete Marleen Mülla has been named the Summit League Female Peak Performer of the Month for February announced Friday by the conference office.
Mülla, a pole vaulter hailing from Rakvere, Estonia, garners the award for the first time of her career.
The sophomore enters the upcoming NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships with a nation-leading height of 14-11 (4.55m) in the pole vault. She cleared the mark at the Summit League Championships last weekend, breaking the championship meet record and her own South Dakota program record in the process.
Sunday’s performance was one of three 14-foot jumps for Mülla during the month of February. She vaulted 14-10 (4.52m) at the USD Alumni Meet on Feb. 4, which initially broke South Dakota’s school record in the vault. She added a win at the Tyson Invitational in 14-4 ½ (4.38m) to round out the month.
South Dakota has snagged five of six women’s monthly awards from the Summit League in 2022-23. Volleyball player Elizabeth Juhnke won three consecutive months from September through November and women’s basketball player earned the nod in January. Swimmer Mack Sathre has been the lone male honoree for USD, receiving recognition in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.