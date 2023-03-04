SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota State Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston was not concerned about his team’s start against the St. Thomas Tommies. Rather, he wanted to get his bench involved in the game early for players to settle in.
“There are always early nerves (in a tournament game),” Johnston said.
“We talked about it ahead of time (that) regardless of what the score was, we're probably going to get everybody going in that direction.”
Once the Jackrabbits got going, they used a potent inside game, outscoring UST 56-26 in the paint on their way to an 87-59 victory in Summit League Tournament second round play at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Saturday.
“We've always tried to be that team that can go inside-out,” said Jackrabbits forward Myah Selland. “Today, we did a good job on the inside.”
Even if the Jackrabbits did not light it up from the arc (5-11 shooting 3-pointers in the contest), they showed their versatility offensively and ability to play as a cohesive unit, as all 12 Jackrabbits on the stat sheet scored in the contest.
The Tommies hung around in the contest, leading 18-14 after the first quarter. Then, the Jackrabbits offense ignited a 12-2 run that included a nice layup by Haleigh Timmer and steal on the next possession. A few possessions later, Dru Gylten found Timmer down the seam on an excellent pass, and Timmer’s ensuing layup gave the Jacks a 26-20 lead.
“Dru makes it look so easy,” Johnston said. “We always tell our players when Dru comes down the floor, you better have your hands (ready for the pass).
“I don't know that we've ever had a passer quite as dynamic as Dru who can throw people open to a spot where (they) are supposed to be. If everyone’s on the same page, there are some neat highlights there.”
SDSU scored 26 points in the second, making 10-14 shots to lead 40-29 at halftime. St. Thomas hung around in the third quarter and had the game within single-digits, 49-41. The Jackrabbits responded, closing the quarter on a 9-0 run and never looked back.
Even as St. Thomas led 18-14 after the first quarter, there was no panic with the Jackrabbits.
“It was a good time for us to regroup and get back to playing within our system,” Selland said. “We collectively did a good job of not getting too worked up about that first quarter.”
Selland led the Jackrabbits with 15 points and eight rebounds. Paige Meyer added 14 points. Timmer scored 10 points in the contest, while Gylten and Tori Nelson each registered four assists.
The Tommies’ Jordyn Glynn registered an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. She hit a 3-pointer right before the halftime buzzer to get the Tommies within 11, 40-29. Jo Langbehn added 16 points, while Jade Hill dished out four assists.
SDSU improved to 26-5, while St. Thomas fell to 13-17.
The Jackrabbits play Monday against the winner of Sunday’s second-round game between the No. 4 seed South Dakota Coyotes and No. 5 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Johnston added the team does not need to may any drastic changes to start its next game other than being a bit more settled into the contest.
“Maybe we need to be a little more deliberate with what we do, but one of the great things about our team is that (the players) stay steady,” Johnston said. “We didn't see a big change in their emotions or energy level (early in the game). They're consistent and our leaders have done a good job.”
