VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SEVENTH GRADE
Oct. 11 at Pierre
A — YMS DEF. PIERRE 25-16, 25-15: YMS Serving — Isabelle Sheldon 11 points, 4 aces; Bareal Lutton 9 points, 1 ace
B — PIERRE DEF. YMS 25-16, 24-26, 15-9: YMS Serving — Rylie Moser 8 points, 5 aces; Kamry Anderson 7 points, 3 aces
C — YMS DEF. PIERRE 25-16, 25-15: YMS Serving — Mackenzie Wermers 14 points, 8 aces; Addyson Binnebose 7 points, 2 aces
Oct. 10 vs. O’Gorman
A — O’GORMAN DEF. YMS 25-23, 25-17: YMS Serving — Ava Gibson 9 points, 2 aces; Isabelle Sheldon 7 points, 2 aces
B — O’GORMAN DEF. YMS 25-19, 25-9: YMS Serving — Aubrey Ploof 6 points; Ashton Adams 5 points
C — O’GORMAN DEF. YMS 25-18, 25-18: YMS Serving — Layla Rogers 6 points, 0 aces; Mackenzie Wermers 8 points, 2 aces
D — O’GORMAN DEF. YMS 23-25, 25-23, 15-10: YMS Serving — Madison Gukeisen 16 points, 2 aces; Adrianna Voagen 11 points, 4 aces
SOFTBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED FALL LEAGUE
RESULTS: Phinney’s def. L.A.S Slumdogs 12-5; Boat House def. Son’s of Pitches 15-14; The Wal-nut def. Boat House 13-0
STANDINGS: Walnut 4-1, Diggers 3-1, Phinney’s 3-2, LAS Slumdogs 2-3, Boathouse 2-3, Son’s of Pitches 1-3, Boat House-Black Sheep 1-3
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.