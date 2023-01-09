TYNDALL — Kylie Sachtjen scored 18 points to lead Winner past Bon Homme 46-34 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Taycee Ranek scored 12 points for Bon Homme. Jaden Kortan added nine points.
Bon Homme, 3-3, hosts Freeman on Thursday.
WINNER 8 11 11 16 — 46
BON HOMME 4 11 9 10 — 34
Hanson 64, Parkston 38
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson used four players in double figures to claim a 64-38 victory over Parkston in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Erin Dewald led Hanson with 19 points. Taziah Hawkins scored 15 points. Annalyse Weber and Alyssa Moschell each had 10 points, with Weber recording four assists in the victory.
Abby Hohn led Parkston with nine points. Mya Thuringer added eight points.
Hanson, 5-2, travels to Salem to face McCook Central-Montrose today (Tuesday). Parkston, 4-2, hosts Chamberlain today.
PARKSTON (4-2) 13 9 7 9 — 38
HANSON (5-2) 12 12 21 19 — 64
Corsica-Stickney 44, Platte-Geddes 30
PLATTE — South Dakota recruit Avery Broughton scored a game-high 13 points to lead Corsica-Stickney past Platte-Geddes 44-30 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Payton DeLange added 11 points in the victory.
For Platte-Geddes, Karly VanDerWerff posted 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cadence Van Zee added eight rebounds and three steals.
Corsica-Stickney hosts Mitchell Christian today (Tuesday). Platte-Geddes, 3-2, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (2-4) 11 11 16 6 — 44
PLATTE-GEDDES (3-2) 8 14 3 5 — 30
