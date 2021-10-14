“We were not able to be consistent,” said Yankton head volleyball coach Chelsea Law after watching her Gazelles fall in three sets to Pierre Thursday night in the YHS gym.
Pierre moved to 13-3 with the three-set victory, 27-25, 25-21 and 25-22. Yankton slipped to 10-12.
In a very even first set, neither team was able to grab hold of the momentum. YHS grabbed the early lead, 5-2, but Pierre came back with a four-point run to go up 6-5. The teams traded points, but the Lady Govs spiked a three-point run to lead 10-7.
Chloe McDermott led another Gazelles run with a pair of kills as Yankton tied things 10-10 minutes later. But Pierre found a small measure of momentum and outscored YHS 8-5 to post an 18-13 margin. But when it looked as though the Gazelles were falling, they stood and rallied to tie the match at 19-19. McDermott had a spike and two blocks.
After the count went to 22-22, Pierre forged a 24-22 led only to see an unforced error, an out-of-bounds serve and a McDermott kill propel Yankton to a 25-24 lead.
That forced Pierre coach Tiffany Stoeser to call timeout. The Lady Govs came out of that break and tallied the three points needed to score a first set win.
The Lady Govs went into the second set looking like they had corralled the momentum as they posted a 12-4 lead. That opening rally was led by Ayvrie Kaiser and Jenna Bush, each with two kills and a block.
“When they weren’t making errors, we were,” said Law recalling the match. “They were good scrappy players and good hitters, but so are we. We just weren’t consistent when we needed consistency.”
The teams traded points, and with Britta Pietila and Jillian Schulte each providing a pair of kills, Yankton cut the margin to 17-13. McDermott then found the floor with a trio of kills and the Gazelles and pulled within one, 21-20.
But Pierre found a snippet of momentum and outscored the Gazelles 4-1 to grab the second set win.
“When they weren’t making errors, we were,” Law reflected, “and that’s not good.”
The third set opened with the squads trading min-runs. Pierre raced to a 6-1 advantage only to see Yankton come back. A pair of kills by Salvatori and some outstanding defensive plays by Camille McDermott, Payton Moser and Emily Reinhardt to keep the ball alive, the Gazelles pulled even with the visitors, 12-12.
Still, Yankton could not keep things moving their way, and Pierre outscored YHS 6-1 to pull away to an 18-13 lead. Yankton continued to battle, but was never able to cut the margin tighter than three. The Lady Govs found the floor on three kills and a late ace serve to close out the match, 25-22.
“I told the girls that we need to reflect on this match, learn from this match, then apply what we learned, regroup and go to Aberdeen and come out strong,” Law noted. The Gazelles will play at Aberdeen Central at 2 pm on Saturday.
Leading the way for Yankton was Chloe McDermott with 16 kills, 2 blocks and 6 digs. Salvatori had 1 ace serve, 14 kills, 1 assist, and 12 digs. Camille McDermott added 1 kill, 1 block, 29 assists, and 7 digs.
Yankton lost the JV match, 25-11 and 25-14. YHS lost the sophomore match, 25-7 and 25-11. In the freshman A match, Pierre won, 25-8 and 25-17. The B match made it a Pierre sweep, 25-8 and 25-18.
