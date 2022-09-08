BROOKINGS — Yankton played Brookings to a 1-1 draw in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer action on Thursday.
Braylen Bietz scored the Yankton goal off a pass from Colton Griffin.
In goal, Luke Abbott had five saves and Jackson Kronberg made three stops.
Yankton, 4-3-2, hosts undefeated Huron (5-0-1) on Tuesday.
Yankton won the JV match 2-0.
Jack Pedersen and Aiden Anderson scored for Yankton. Byron Jimenez and Kevin Ortiz each had an assist. In goal, Abbott and Kronberg each had two saves.
Girls: Brookings 2, YHS 0
BROOKINGS — Brookings outlasted Yankton 2-0 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Thursday.
“We created numerous 1v1 opportunities with the keeper but continue to struggle finishing our shots as a team,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Brookings has a solid senior midfielder in Maddox Archer that stalled out our younger midfield line.”
The Gazelles also were challenged by playing on a full-sized field. Yankton, like many places that share a field with football, play on a narrower field due to the constraints of the stadium.
“We found cover the added space of a field built for a D1 squad challenging,” Schuring said. “There are always some challenges, but sometime progress is slow. We will keep working and building.”
Alex Schmidt stopped nine shots in goal for the Gazelles.
“Alex Schmidt played an excellent game in goal making some big saves in the earlier parts of the game,” Schuring said.
Yankton returns home to face Huron on Tuesday.
In JV action, Brookings claimed a 1-0 victory. For Yankton, Elaina Mohnen stopped nine shots.
