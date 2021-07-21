Sioux Falls East 16U swept the Yankton Black Sox Wednesday evening at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Sioux Falls East took game one 11-6 and game two 6-3.
Ryan Hirsch drove in three runs for Sioux Falls East in game one. Brycen Mitchell added a hit and two RBI. Alex Horton, Ben Heiberger, Wesley Stroh and Brycen Top added one hit and one RBI each.
Payton Peterson tallied two hits, including a triple, and two RBI for Yankton. Austin Gobel picked up a pair of singles and Tyson Prouty tallied a single and one RBI. Keenan Wagner picked up one hit.
Nick Olson took the win for Sioux Falls East, pitching 4 1/3 innings. Tyson Prouty earned the loss for the Black Sox, pitching four innings. Austin Gobel pitched two innings in relief.
Caden Watson picked up two hits and one RBI to lead East in game two. Heiberger and Top added one hit and one RBI each. Collin Murr and Tyler Barnhart pitched in one hit apiece.
Peterson and Sean Turner picked up three hits and a RBI each for Yankton in game two. Landon Potts added the lone other hit for the Black Sox.
Jake Vanderfeen pitched four innings to get the win for Sioux Falls East. Murra and Carter Doescher pitched in relief. Frankie Intveld took the loss, pitching six innings. Keenan Wagner pitched one relief inning for the Black Sox.
Legion
Region 3B
Vermillion 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 5
LENNOX — A RBI-single by Charlie Ward in the bottom of the eighth lifted Vermillion to a walk-off 6-5 win over Elk Point-Jefferson in the opening game of the Region 3B Legion Tournament in Lennox Wednesday.
Ben Burbach went 1-for-3 with two RBI for Vermillion. TJ Tracy and Ward added one hit and one RBI each. Connor Saunders, Drew Thelen and Jack Kratz added base hits.
Tyler Goehring went 2-for-3 with three RBI for Elk Point-Jefferson. Chris Nelson added one hit and two RBI. Skyler Swatek and Ben Swatek tallied two hits each. Hunter Geary and Ethan Kelly added one hit apiece.
Burbach picked up the win, pitching three inning of relief for Jacob Chaussee. Chaussee pitched five innings in the start for Vermillion. Ben Swatek took the loss, giving up the run in the eighth. Noah Larson pitched seven innings in the start for Elk Point-Jefferson.
Elk Point-Jefferson faces Beresford in an elimination game today (Thursday).
Region 4B
Salem 7, Parkston 6
PARKSTON — A walk-off single by Jacob Wagner gave Salem a 7-6 win over Parkston Wednesday in the Legion Region 4B Tournament in Parkston.
Avery Feterl went 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead Salem. Joe Loudenburg added two hits. Raygen Randall and Wagner tallied one hit and one RBI each.
Max Scott picked up three hits and one RBI for Parkston. Landon Sudbeck, Logan Heidinger and Brayden Jervik added one hit and one RBI each. Caleb Titze pitched in one hit.
Bobby Koepsell picked up the win for Salem, pitching three innings of relief. Braeden Kerkhove started the game for Salem and Feterl pitched in relief as well. Scott took the loss for Parkston. Luke Bormann, Kade Bialas and Jervik pitched in the game as well.
Parkston is back in action in an elimination game today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. against Menno-Scotland. Salem faces Tabor Friday afternoon.
Tabor 17, Alexandria 0
PARKSTON — Tabor tallied 17 runs on 12 hits to run past Alexandria 17-0 in the Legion Region 4B Tournament in Parkston Wednesday night.
Kaden Kozak picked up two hits and four RBI for Tabor. Preston Nedved added two hits and three RBI. Kaleb Kubal pitched in two hits and two RBI and Riley Rothschadl added two hits. Dawson Bietz contributed two hits. Nolan Carda and Nolan Dvorak picked up one hit and one RBI apiece.
Rothschadl pitched three perfect innings for Tabor, striking out eight of the nine batters he faced. Trent Herrboldt pitched two frames, striking out five of the seven batters he faced, and gave up the lone hit.
Alexandria is back in action today (Thursday) against Mount Vernon-Corsica-Stickney. Tabor gets a day off before facing Salem in the winner’s bracket Friday.
