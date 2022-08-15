BRANDON — The Yankton Bucks rank 12th after the opening round of the Warrior-Lynx Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Brandon Golf Course.
O’Gorman finished at a 4-over 288 to hold a 13-stroke lead after the opening round. Pierre (301), Watertown (306), Harrisburg (310) and Mitchell (319) round out the top five at the midway point of the two-day event.
O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney shot a 7-under 64 to lead Watertown’s Kaden Rylance (70) by six strikes. Pierre’s Luke Olson shot an even-par 71. Pierre’s Sawyer Sonnenschein and O’Gorman’s Taten Mauney are tied for fourth at 72.
Yankton shot a 335 on the opening day, led by Easton Vellek’s 80. Dawson Vellek, Henry Homstad and Miles Krajewski each shot 85 to round out the Bucks’ score. Also for Yankton, Parker Riley shot 90 and Michael Horning carded a 95.
The final round will be held today (Tuesday) at Willow Run Golf Course. Start time is 8 a.m.
TEAM SCORES: 1, O'Gorman 288; 2, Pierre 301; 3, Watertown 306; 4, Harrisburg 310; 5, Mitchell 319; 6, SF Lincoln 320; 7, Spearfish 328; 8, SF Jefferson 330; T9, Brandon Valley 331; T9, Brookings 331; 11, Aberdeen Central 332; 12, Yankton 335; T13, BV Red 355; T13, RC Stevens 355; 15, SF Roosevelt 376; 16, RC Central 392; 17, SF Washington 411
TOP 15: 1, Radley Mauney, O'Gorman 64; 2, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 70; 3, Luke Olson, Pierre 71; T4, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 72; T4, Taten Mauney, O'Gorman 72; 6, Caleb Surprenant , Brandon Valley 74; T7, Nolan Cinco, O'Gorman 75; T7, Jack Hilgenberg, SF Lincoln 75; T9, Carter Shawd, Harrisburg 76; T9, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 76; T11, Parker Reede, Spearfish 77; T11, Curtis Sneden, Watertown 77; T11, Nick Bothun, Pierre 77; T11, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 77; T11, Jackson Swartz, RC Stevens 77
YHS: T24, Easton Vellek 80; T48, Dawson Vellek 85; T48, Henry Homstad 85; T48, Miles Krajewski 85; T72, Parker Riley 90; T79, Michael Horning 95
