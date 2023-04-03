SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior third baseman Aleesia Sainz has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Softball Peak Performer of the Week while junior Kori Wedeking is the TicketSmarter Summit League Softball Peak Pitcher of the Week the conference office announced Monday.
It is the second such honor for Sainz and first such honor for Wedeking. Both were instrumental in helping the Coyotes to a three-game sweep at Kansas City Saturday and Sunday.
Sainz, who hails from Casa Grande, Arizona, was 5-for-9 during the series with a double, triple and eight RBIs. She drove in at least two runs in all three games. She played a role in the first three runs of the Coyotes’ 5-3 win in game one, drove in four runs in a 10-2 win in game two, and was 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday’s 7-0 finale.
Wedeking hails from Clarksville, Iowa, and didn’t allow an earned run in 10 innings of work during the series. She tossed a complete game in game two and came back with five scoreless innings of relief to pick up a second win in game three. Wedeking allowed 11 hits and totaled eight strikeouts.
South Dakota (16-15) improved to 5-0 in Summit League play. The Coyotes are scheduled to play North Dakota State (21-12, 5-1 Summit) Friday and Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. That location could change depending on the forecast for this week.
