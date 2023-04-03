SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior third baseman Aleesia Sainz has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Softball Peak Performer of the Week while junior Kori Wedeking is the TicketSmarter Summit League Softball Peak Pitcher of the Week the conference office announced Monday.

It is the second such honor for Sainz and first such honor for Wedeking. Both were instrumental in helping the Coyotes to a three-game sweep at Kansas City Saturday and Sunday.

