HARTINGTON, Neb. — Top-seeded Hartington remained unbeaten in the Area C-1 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 9-0 victory over Stanton on Saturday.
Hartington will play Crofton today (Sunday) at 4 p.m. Stanton was eliminated with the loss.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Top-seeded Hartington remained unbeaten in the Area C-1 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 9-0 victory over Stanton on Saturday.
Hartington will play Crofton today (Sunday) at 4 p.m. Stanton was eliminated with the loss.
Dan Puppe and Dylan Taylor each had a double and two RBI for Hartington. Weston Heine and Carson Arens each had a hit in the victory.
Koby Detlefson pitched four innings, striking out nine. Brady Hochstein struck out the side in a scoreless fifth inning.
Crofton 11, Ponca 2
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Crofton scored six runs in the top of the first and didn’t look back, beating Ponca 11-2 in the Area C-1 American Legion Baseball Tournament on Saturday in Hartington.
Crofton advanced to a showdown with Hartington today (Sunday) at 4 p.m. Ponca plays an elimination game at 7 p.m.
Braxton Foxhoven and Colin Wieseler each had a double, a single and two RBI for Crofton. Zach Foxhoven also doubled. Jack Miller added a hit in the victory.
Austin Janssen and Tucker McGill each had a hit for Ponca.
Three different pitchers worked for Crofton, with Roy Knapp striking out four in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless work. Nolan Janssen took the loss.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.