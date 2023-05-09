ALCESTER — The Centerville Tornadoes girls’ track team picked up victories in six events won the team event at Tuesday’s Alcester-Hudson Invitational with 122 points.

Centerville registered two victories in relays. The team of Rylie Tieman, Lillee Shearer, Harper Wattier and Lillie Eide won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:53.23. Secondly, the team of Shearer, Wattier, Izzie Eide and Lillie Eide won the 1600-meter relay with a time of 4:23.97. Alcester-Hudson’s team of Ella Serck, Skya Almlie, Emma Solberg and Emily Winquist was second in 4:25.49.

