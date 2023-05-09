ALCESTER — The Centerville Tornadoes girls’ track team picked up victories in six events won the team event at Tuesday’s Alcester-Hudson Invitational with 122 points.
Centerville registered two victories in relays. The team of Rylie Tieman, Lillee Shearer, Harper Wattier and Lillie Eide won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:53.23. Secondly, the team of Shearer, Wattier, Izzie Eide and Lillie Eide won the 1600-meter relay with a time of 4:23.97. Alcester-Hudson’s team of Ella Serck, Skya Almlie, Emma Solberg and Emily Winquist was second in 4:25.49.
In the individual events, Centerville’s Bailey Hansen won the 300 hurdles in 51.19, 1.09 seconds ahead of teammate Emery Shubeck (52.28) in second. Gayville-Volin’s Aliza Westrum finished third in 52.77.
The Tornadoes’ Tieman won the long jump with a distance of 15-10.75. Teammate Lillie Eide was second with a distance of 15-7, while G-V’s Taylor Hoxeng was third with a distance of 15-6.25.
Centerville’s Kiylee Westra won the javelin throw with a distance of 101-8.
Gayville-Volin’s girls’ team finished third with 98 points in the event, registering four individual victories. Aliza Westrum won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.14 seconds, 0.24 seconds ahead of Centerville’s Hansen (17.38 seconds).
The Raiders’ Jolie Westrum won the triple jump with a distance of 33-9.25. Beresford’s Harley Koth was second with a distance of 29-11.50 while A-H’s Ella Serck was third with a distance of 29-10.
Gayville-Volin’s Payton Logan won the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:20.60, while teammate Keanna Lee won the discus throw with a distance of 100-8. Centerville’s Kiylee Westra was second with a distance of 97-0.
Additionally for G-V, Jolie Westrum finished second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:47.00, 1.7 seconds ahead of Logan (5:48.70).
The Raiders’ Lillie Eide finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.14. Alcester-Hudson’s Emily Winquist was third with a time of 1:04.72.
Gayville-Volin’s Hoxeng finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.30 seconds, 0.17 seconds ahead of Alcester-Hudson’s Solberg (13.47 seconds).
Freeman Academy-Marion’s quartet of Estelle Waltner, Sieta Wiersema, Karley Luke and Kallie Johnson won the 3200-meter relay with a time of 10:44.50, 5.48 seconds ahead of second-place Centerville’s team of Lydia Austin, Brea Austin, Ella Ruter and Tessa Eide (10:49.98).
The Bearcats’ Jada Koerner finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.06. Teammate Estelle Waltner was third with a time of 2:30.75.
Alcester-Hudson’s Devin Hongslo won the shot put with a distance of 34-8.
The Cubs’ team of Ayonna Schissel, Skya Almlie, Solberg and Emily Winquist fnished second in the 400-meter relay with a time of 53.82, 0.02 seconds ahead of third-place Centerville’s team of Rylie Tieman, Keira Austin, Izzie Eide and Harper Wattier.
Beresford’s Jade Rhody finished third in the high jump with a distance of 4-10.
Alcester-Hudson’s Emma Solberg finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.59 seconds.
Boys
On the boys’ side, Beresford finished second with 83 points, well behind winners Lennox (225 points). Still, the Watchdogs recorded four wins in the event.
Beresford’s Andrew Atwood won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.66 while Peyton Fridrich won the long jump with a distance of 20-10.75. Joseph Sharpe won the discus throw with a distance of 136-1, while Zach Boden won the javelin throw with a distance of 141-2.
Additionally for Beresford, Jack Stenen finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 39-2.50 while Fridrich was third with a distance of 39-1.50. The team of Gaval Valder, Brody Andrews, Jax Fickbohm and Friedrich finished third in the 400-meter relay with a time of 46.50 seconds, 0.47 seconds ahead of FA-M’s team of Liam Ortman, Maddox Kihne, Karter Weber and Keaton Preheim.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s recorded two wins in relay events along with Tavin Schroeder’s 10:22.32 time to win the 3200-meter run.
The Bearcats’ team of Jackson Donlan, Finely McConniel, Seth Balzer and Schroeder won the 3200-meter relay with a time of 8:48.49, 1:12.43 ahead of second-place Beresford’s team of Brady Aasheim, Espyn Klungseth, Payden Hoffman and Easton Buum.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s team of Liam Ortman, Maddox Kihne, Karter Weber and Keaton Preheim won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:36.13. Alcester-Hudson’s team of Jayce Jund, Darin Dykstra, Mateo Kleinhans and William Hallaway finished third with a time of 1:38.71, 0.66 seconds ahead of Beresford’s Jack Stenen, Brody Andrews, Jax Fickbohm and Valder (1:39.37).
Additionally for Freeman Academy-Marion, the team of Titus Sperling, Taylor Goodwin, Domani Butler and Jonatan Lopez finished third in the medley relay with a time of 4:08.07.
Individually, Freeman Academy-Marion’s Keaton Preheim finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.98 seconds, 0.02 seconds behind Canistota’s Tage Ortman (22.96 seconds). Finley McConniel finished second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:42.95.
Alcester-Hudson’s team of Ethan Bovill, Mateo Kleinhans, Jayce Jund and Darin Dykstra finished second in the 1600-meter relay with a time of 3:45.38. Freeman-Academy Marion’s team of Liam Ortman, Donlan, Dominic Sperling and Karter Weber was third with a time of 3:47.88.
Centerville’s Miles Eide finishing second in the javelin with a distance of 130-4. The Tornadoes’ Remi Daumas finished third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:58.32.
