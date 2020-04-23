The Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee announced Wednesday that it has cancelled its area and state post-season American Legion tournament. Tournament host sites for 2021 will remain the same.
Practices will not be allowed until the Nebraska Athletic Commission announces an initial date of practice. Programs will be required to conduct 14 days of practice prior to their first game.
Once the Nebraska governor announces a date to allow youth sports, the committee will stipulate a start date of the 14 day practice period. Legion teams will still be required to adhere to all local, state and national health measures.
