The Doane Tigers made 10 3-pointers in the first half to set the tone in a 74-57 victory over the Mount Marty Lancers at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena Wednesday.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to (Doane),” said Lancers head coach Allan Bertram. “When a team shoots 65% (10-16) from the three in a half, that’s pretty dang good.”
Doane went on a 17-2 run in the second quarter to take a 39-23 lead. During the timeouts in the second quarter, Bertram wanted to keep his team’s morale up.
“We wanted to get them back on track and understand we’ve still got a job to do,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we stick to the plan.”
After Doane’s 10th 3-pointer of the half, Mount Marty responded with a 7-0 run before halftime to cut the Tigers’ advantage to 45-34.
The third quarter turned into a defensive slugfest as teams combined for seven total points (Doane 5-2) in the first 6:46 of the quarter. The offenses started to figure things out near the end of the quarter. Doane’s Macy Holtz made a 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to give Doane a 58-43 lead.
MMU adjusted in the second half, holding Doane to 4-14 shooting from the arc. MMU was doubling the post inside in the first half, and put an emphasis on guarding the perimeter in the second half.
“We tried to cover up their 3-point shooters, and it worked,” Bertram said. “No matter how you gameplan, you’re always going to pick your poison. We wanted to play the percentages and take the paint away, make sure they don’t get the touches and hope they don’t hit threes. To their credit, they did tonight.”
Kaela Martinez led MMU with 19 points in the contest, with Eve Millar adding 14 points. Millar scored the first two baskets of the game for MMU, with Martinez hitting two 3-pointers to give the Lancers a 10-6 lead.
“Kaela has emerged to be an amazing freshman for us, so that’s been awesome,” Bertram said. “You tip your hat to those two and what they bring to this team offensively because they’re a big part of what we do.”
Mak Hatcliff led Doane with 19 points. Rylie Rice added 16 points, Libby Trausch registered 12 points and Holtz added 10 points.
Doane improved to 14-13 (8-13 GPAC), while Mount Marty fell to 7-20 (4-17 GPAC).
The Lancers host Senior Day against College of Saint Mary Saturday. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. Seniors that will be honored include Jaiden Hartl, Aubrey Twedt, Millar and Kiara Berndt.
“We’ve got great seniors that are unbelievable leaders and (with) the type of kids they are, they’re going to fight until the end,” Bertram said. “That’s just who they are. They’ll bring their best effort on Saturday. They’re going to want to finish out their career on their home court with a win, that’s for sure.”
