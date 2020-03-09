Yankton High School has announced the color themes for Bucks and Gazelles fans during the South Dakota State Class AA Basketball Tournament, March 19-21 in Sioux Falls.
Fans will be asked to wear white for first-round games on March 19, wear red for games on March 20 and wear black for games on March 21.
