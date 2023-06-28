NORTH SIOUX CITY — Vermillion scored eight runs in the third inning on the way to a 14-7 victory in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.

Connor Peterson went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBI for Vermillion. Tate Hage doubled twice, driving in two. Carter Hansen went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI. Trey Hansen also had two hits. Conner Roerig, Hayden Christopherson and Mikey Roob each had a hit in the victory.

