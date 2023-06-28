NORTH SIOUX CITY — Vermillion scored eight runs in the third inning on the way to a 14-7 victory in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Connor Peterson went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBI for Vermillion. Tate Hage doubled twice, driving in two. Carter Hansen went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI. Trey Hansen also had two hits. Conner Roerig, Hayden Christopherson and Mikey Roob each had a hit in the victory.
Brendan Barnett and Kade Kessler each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Garrett Anderson tripled. Beau Jones and Drew Lukken each doubled. Jackson Boonstra, Brayden Major, Will Freeburn and Beau Pollema each had a hit in the effort.
Jack Moskowitz picked up the win, striking out five in 4 2/3 innings of work. Roerig pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Boonstra took the loss.
16-Under
Parkston 10, Tyndall 2
PARKSTON — James Deckert went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI as Parkston downed Tyndall 10-2 in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Kaden Holzbauer doubled and singled, driving in three, for Parkston. Kolter Kramer, Maddux Brissett, Kash Neugebauer and Gage Reichert each had a hit in the victory.
Six players had one hit each for Tyndall: Chapin Cooper, Major Aarstad, Landon Schmidt, Jace Toupal, Steven Neth and Zach Humpal.
Carter Sommer pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight, for the victory. Neth took the loss.
Wagner 13, Platte-Geddes 3
PLATTE — Wagner pounded out 14 hits on the way to a 13-3 victory over Platte-Geddes in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Malaki Segura had three hits and two RBI for Wagner. Frank Soukup, Preston McFadden, Joey Cournoyer, Daniel Soukup and Brady Cournoyer each had two hits. Gavin Tjeerdsma had a hit and two RBI, and Carter Cournoyer drove in two runs in the victory.
Parker Bailey went 3-for-4 for Platte-Geddes. Tanner Dyk had two hits. Maddox Van Zee, Kenyon Kuiper and Carson Vanden Berge each had a hit in the effort.
Soukup picked up the win. Quincy Stephens took the loss.
Madison 16, B-AH 8
BERESFORD — Madison Gold scored eight runs in the top of the ninth to claim a 16-8 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Ethan Bovill went 3-for-4 for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson. Jax Wurth and Jacob Cole each doubled. Evan Haak had a hit and two RBI. Tommy Walth and Jax Fickbohm each had hit in the effort.
Fickbohm took the loss in relief. Bovill started, striking out six in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Scotland-Menno 10, Corsica-Stickney 3
CORSICA — Scotland-Menno rallied from an early deficit to claim a 10-3 victory over Corsica-Stickney in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Bryce Sattler went 3-for-4 with a double for Scotland-Menno. Parker Hochstein doubled twice. Kory Keppen doubled and singled, driving in two. Ashton Dennis also had two hits and two RBI. Brayden Ziegler doubled, driving in two. Treytan Bult added a hit in the victory.
Sattler struck out five in six innings of work for the victory.
Mount Vernon-Plankton 9, Corsica-Stickney 6
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon-Plankinton held off Canistota-Freeman 9-6 in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Luke Peters and Easton Tschetter each had two hits for Canistota-Freeman. Jackson Donlan had a hit and two RBI. Riley Tschetter, Sawyer Wipf and Tayden Kerrigan each had a hit for the Sticks.
Evan Scharberg took the loss.
14-Under
Parkston 8, Tyndall 4
PARKSTON — Parkston outlasted Tyndall 8-4 in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Carson Bueber doubled and singled for Parkston. Brycen Bruening, Mark Deckert, Johnny Weber, Quayden Culbert, Reco Muilenburg, Grady Bowar and Mason Jervik each had a hit in the victory.
Calvin Caba went 3-for-3 for Tyndall. Isaiah Crownover doubled. Major Aarstad, Madden Merkwan and Alex Adler each had a hit in the effort.
Jayden Digmann pitched 1 1/3 innings of shutout work for the victory. Jervik struck out four and Weber struck out three in the contest for Parkston. Crownover took the loss.
Canistota-Freeman 10, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 2
MOUNT VERNON — Luke Peters had three hits and two RBI to lead Canistota-Freeman past Mount Vernon-Plankinton in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Justin Escobar had two hits in the victory.
Oliver Waltner picked up the win, striking out five in his four innings of work. Hunter Nankivel struck out two in an inning of scoreless relief.
Scotland-Menno 8, Corsica-Stickney 0
CORSICA — Scotland-Menno’s Izayah Ulmer tossed a five-inning one-hitter as the Trappers topped Corsica-Stickney 8-0 in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Hunter Clark had two hits and Cain Healy doubled for Scotland-Menno. Jarret Andretta had a hit and two RBI. Ulmer, Cayden Ganschow, Mirik Vaith, Jayden Zeeb and Noah Pietz each had a hit in the victory.
Ulmer struck out six in the victory.
