Going up against the NAIA National Player of the Week who is averaging over 20 points per game is not an easy match-up, but the Mount Marty Lancer men’s basketball team found themselves up 15 at the half and holding Northwestern’s Alex Van Kalsbeek to four first half points.
“I thought we did a great job, even in the second half,” Lancer head coach Collin Authier said. “I respect coach (Kris) Korver almost more than any coach in this entire country…. They went deep in their playbook in the second half running all their counters to things, we did a great job on them.”
And while the defense wasn’t able to keep Van Kalsbeek and the Red Raiders in check for the full 40 minutes; they battled back, forced overtime and were inches short of a buzzer-beater in an 83-81 overtime loss Wednesday night at Cimpl Arena.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Authier said. “We’re battling sicknesses, we’re battling injuries, and our guys continue to step up, continue to play together. They continue to compete, continue to play for each other and continue to grow.”
The Lancers doubled Van Kalsbeek whenever they could in the first half and attempted to deny the ball as much as possible. The defense left open shooters for Northwestern, but the Raiders struggled to hit their shots.
Meanwhile, the Lancers hit 62% of their shots and 50% from beyond the arc to built the 15-point lead at the half. The second half became a different story.
After a Lancer timeout leading 55-42, Northwestern scored nine straight to make it a four point game with 11:45 to play. Northwestern was hitting everything, from contested lay-ups to hand in the face three-pointers. All the Lancers could do was keep scoring.
For the next eight minutes, the two sides would trade blows, with Northwestern getting within a possession at 67-65. A Gio Diaz lay-up with 3:30 to play gave Mount Marty a four-point advantage.
Out of a timeout, the Red Raiders found Conner Geddes open in the corner for a three-pointer and the Mount Marty lead was one with 2:15 to play. Northwestern took the lead off a Trent Hilbrands lay-in with 1:15 to play but Jonah Larson responded on the other end.
Geddes hit a three to give Northwestern a two-point lead. Elijah Pappas responded with a floater to tie and force overtime.
Geddes started the overtime the same way he score the last Northwestern basket of overtime, a three-pointer. Van Kalsbeek added a basket and Northwestern had a five-point lead with 3:15 to play in overtime.
Tyrell Harper connected on a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game and then he got a steal and fouled on the other end. He made both and it was a one point game, 78-77 with two minutes left.
Pappas gave Mount Marty the lead with a lay-up with 1:10 to play.
“They went up five in overtime and our gusy came all the way back and even took the lead there,” Authier said. “Our guys continue to go next play mentality and you can’t erase what happened in the past, you just have to be play to see in the future, you have to be able to believe it.”
Diaz fouled Hilbrands on the other end on a three-pointer and he connected on all three free throws to give the Raiders a two-point lead. Nick Coleman made free throws on the other end to tie it back up at 81.
The Van Kalsbeek put-back gave Northwestern the comeback win, but for the Lancers, the game proved something else. They are continuing to grow and continuing to buy-in to Authier and the program.
“I feel like we continue to get better every single day, and it’s all credit to these guys and their perserverance and willing to continue to work,” Authier said. “We continue to climb that ladder and our process is our main focus and our process was good.”
Hilbrands led all scorers with 35 points, 24 of which came in the second half and overtime. Van Kalsbeek added 18 points and Geddes 17.
Harper finished with a 13 point-11 rebound double-double for the Lancers. Pappas tallied 22 points. Diaz added 16 points and Coleman 14.
The Lancers are at Dakota Wesleyan Sunday, a team the Lancers nearly took down at Cimpl Arena earlier this season.
“They’re a good team, they’re big, they’re long, they’re physical,” Authier said. “It’s going to be a tough game like they all over in this league. That’s why you can’t dwell on the past, you have to go next play, next game mentality.”
NORTHWESTERN (15-5, 7-3)
Conner Geddes 6-9 0-0 17, Trent Hilbrands 12-19 5-6 35, Grant DeMeulenaere 1-4 0-0 3, Matt Onken 4-10 0-0 8, Alex Van Kalsbeek 9-17 0-1 18, Noah Slagter 0-1 0-0 0, Jesse Van Wyk 0-0 0-0 0, Keyton Moser 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 33-62 5-7 83.
MOUNT MARTY (5-15, 1-10)
Allen Wilson 2-4 0-0 6, Elijah Pappas 10-18 0-0 22, Tyrell Harper 4-11 5-7 13, Kade Stearns 2-6 0-0 5, Jonah Larson 2-3 0-0 5, Nick Coleman 5-10 4-4 14, Chase Altenburg 0-0 0-0 0, Gio Diaz 5-8 2-2 16. TOTALS 30-60 11-13 81.
At the Half: MMU 43, NWC 28. Three-Pointers: NWC 12-27 (Hilbrands 6-12, Geddes 5-8, DeMeulenaere 1-4, Slagter 0-1, Onken 0-2), MMU 10-22 (Diaz 4-5, Wilson 2-2, Pappas 2-5, Larson 1-1, Stearns 1-4, Coleman 0-2, Harper 0-3). Rebounds: NWC 31 (Onken 13), MMU 23 (Harper 11). Assists: NWC 14 (DeMeulenaere 5), MMU 10 (Pappas 4). Steals: MMU 9 (Pappas 3, Harper 3), NWC 2 (Onken, Slagter). Blocked Shots: MMU 1 (Harper), NWC 1 (Onken). Personal Fouls: MMU 14, NWC 11. Turnovers: NWC 11, MMU 5. Attendance: 324.
