MITCHELL — Groton Locke Electric pulled away in the second half of the game to claim a 7-4 victory over Madison in the opening game of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
The game was tied 4-4 after four innings.
Dylan Frey went 3-for-4 for Groton. Spencer Locke and Josh Heupel each had two hits in the victory.
Mitch McNary had two hits for Madison. Matt Burpee added a double for the Broncos.
Austin Fordham pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief for the win. Tyler Tappe took the loss in relief, striking out eight in his six innings of work.
Groton advances to face either the Dell Rapids Mudcats or Plankinton Bankers on Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.