CRETE, Neb. — Doane, which is receiving votes in the latest NAIA volleyball poll, scored a 25-12, 25-23, 25-12 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Wednesday.
Gabby Menghini posted 13 kills and Genna Ryan-Piasecki had 10 kills for Doane (16-4, 4-3 GPAC), which hit .378 as a team. Jaime Renshaw had 38 assists and 11 digs. Reagan Petesen also had 11 digs. Simonie Mendenhall added five blocks in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Alexis Kirkman led the way with 11 kills. Gabby Ruth had eight kills. Ally DeLange finished with 26 assists and nine digs. Zoie Bertsch added 13 digs.
Mount Marty, 6-12 overall and 0-8 in GPAC play, hosts Hastings on Friday.
