WYNOT, Neb. — Charlie Schroder and Anthony Haberman both recorded a double-double for Wynot in a 53-43 boys’ basketball victory over Walthill on Thursday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Schroder tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Haberman had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Garrett Lange added 10 points and six rebounds for Wynot.
In the loss for Walthill, Jalen Merrick scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Kaden Sheridan scored 11 points.
MVP 71, Ethan 38
PLANKINTON — Reed Rus scored 30 points and assisted on 10 other baskets as Mount Vernon-Plankinton ran past Ethan 71-38 in a boys’ basketball game Thursday night in Plankinton.
Nathan Hohn added 18 points and 10 rebounds for MVP (5-12).
No stats were reported for Ethan (12-6).
Brandon Valley 73, Huron 37
HURON — Eleven different players scored for Brandon Valley in a 73-37 rout of Huron in ESD boys’ basketball action Thursday night in Huron.
Jaksen Decker led Brandon Valley (10-5) with 13 points, while Jay Jurgens had 10 points, and Payton Tietjen added nine points and five rebounds. The Lynx took control with a 17-0 edge in the second quarter.
Huron (2-14) got 10 points and seven rebounds from Derick Siemonsma, and eight points from Isaiah Decker.
BRANDON VALLEY (10-5) 17 17 21 18 — 73
HURON (2-14) 12 0 11 14 — 37
