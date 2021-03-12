Class A
Dakota Valley 66, Belle Fourche 63
WATERTOWN — Rylee Rosenquist’s 27 points, which broke the school’s career record, helped Dakota Valley clip Belle Fourche 66-63 in consolation action Friday at the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Watertown.
No other information from the game was available.
Dakota Valley, now 17-6, will face Sioux Falls Christian in today’s (Saturday) 2 p.m. fifth place game.
Class B
White River 52, Corsica-Stickney 50
HURON — Maleighya Estes’ jump shoot with one second left lifted White River past Corsica-Stickney 52-50 in Friday night’s semifinal of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Huron.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists for White River (23-1), which advanced to the state championship game for the first time since 1992. The Tigers will play Castlewood tonight (Saturday) at 7 p.m.
Estes added 14 points and 12 rebounds for White River, while Remedy Morrison had 12 points and five rebounds.
Corsica-Stickney (22-3) got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Raven Barse, as well as 11 points from Morgan Clites and six rebounds from Payton Delange.
Castlewood 55, Ethan 41
HURON — The top-seeded and unbeaten Castlewood Warriors put four players in double figures in a 55-41 victory over Ethan in Friday night’s semifinals of the Class B Tournament in Huron.
Darah DeKam led Castlewood (22-0) with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Mackenzie Everson had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Maddie Horn and Alayna Benike both recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.
Ethan (21-4) got 14 points and six rebounds from Ava Lingemann, and eight points from Lexi Lingemann.
Class AA
Washington 55, O’Gorman 49
SIOUX FALLS — Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda’s 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists helped Sioux Falls Washington defeat O’Gorman 55-49 in Friday night’s semifinal at the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Sioux Falls.
Sydni Schetnan added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Washington (19-2), which will play in tonight’s (Saturday) championship game at the Sanford Pentagon.
O’Gorman (16-7) got 15 points from Mahli Abdouch and 14 points from Isabelle Moore.
